Is Owen Warner just ‘acting dumb’? Former I’m A Celebrity campmate’s warning

A former I’m A Celeb contestant has hit out at Hollyoaks heartthrob Owen Warner as she speculated whether he’s ‘playing dumb’ on the show.

This year’s series of the hit programme boasts a variety of famous faces, from singer Boy George to radio personality Chris Moyles.

One of these celebrities, Owen Warner, has been the subject of hot debate since the show began on Sunday (November 6). Multiple people have accused him of pretending to be unintelligent to amass support from the public.

Former I’m A Celeb contestant Nicola McLean has shared her thoughts. She took part in the show way back in 2008.

In a recent interview with the Daily Star, Nicola pulled no punches while discussing Owen’s antics on the 2022 series.

Owen Warner on I’m A Celebrity

Owen has left many fans in stitches since this year’s series commenced.

In last night’s episode (November 8), he and footballing legend Jill Scott won a night’s stay in a static RV. After entering the vehicle, they were horrified to see a gargantuan spider perched on the wall.

Owen asked if the arachnid was real, which made some of his campmates chortle.

It’s comments such as this that make former model Nicola believe he’s playing the “dumb card”.

She told the Daily Star: “Let’s see if Owen really does keep coming out with these one-liners or he’s trying to play the dumb card.”

Nicola then despaired about a scene in this year’s launch show.

When TV presenter Scarlette Douglas appeared, Boy George explained to Owen that she was from A Place in the Sun – a TV programme.

“Whereabouts?” asked Owen, suggesting that he assumed she was from the actual celestial body itself.

Nicola theorised: “Don’t get me wrong, he’s probably never watched A Place in the Sun but surely the sentence of ‘She’s from A Place in the Sun’, you realise…

“If he does maybe it will be really funny but Joey Essex is like that. But if he’s genuinely like that, if he does I’ll say that’s a bit of a game plan but we will see in the week.”

Fans react to Owen’s comments

It isn’t just Nicola who is frustrated by Owen’s comments and antics. Over the last few days, many viewers have taken to Twitter to vocalise their disbelief at Owen’s behaviour.

“How has Owen got through 23 years of life?” one aggrieved user said.

Another wrote: “Owen is so gullible.”

A third opined: “Owen is 100% playing up to this Joey Essex himbo persona and we’re NOT buying it. You spelled Coq Au Vin yesterday!”

A fourth viewer said: “Owen, you’re so pretty. Please stop opening your mouth.”

And a fifth remarked: “Every time Owen opens his mouth I’m truly baffled.”

Still, some fans are very much on the actor’s side. They even think his comments are hilarious.

“Owen saying he’s one of the smartest in there,” one user said. “I love him.”

A second said: “Can they leave my little innocent Owen alone please now? It’s getting mean.”

And a third gushed: “Owen is precious and I won’t hear anyone say a bad word about him.”

