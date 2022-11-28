Mike Tindall announces huge news after I’m A Celeb stint as fans delighted

I’m A Celeb star Mike Tindall has shared some exciting news with fans.

Mike has launched his own line of budgie smugglers for charity after sporting the swimwear during his time in the jungle.

The former rugby player turned heads when he wore the tight trunks while swimming during the latest series. His line of trunks have been created in collaboration with his team from The Good, The Bad & The Rugby podcast. I’m A Celeb star Mike Tindall made an announcement on Instagram (Credit: ITV) I’m A Celeb: Mike Tindall excites fans with big announcement They feature two jungle-inspired designs, one branded with the phrase “these are not my wife’s” and the other with “nibble my nuts”. The ‘nibble my nuts’ catchphrase references the story he told about Princess Anne involving his trousers splitting at a wedding, whilst in the jungle. He shared the news on Instagram in a post to his thousands of followers.

The Instagram post read: “The team have been busy while I have been away… you can now order a very limited edition run of GBR ‘Nibble my Nuts’ and ‘These are not my wife’s’ budgies @budgysmuggleruk.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mike Tindall (@mike_tindall12)

“All profits will go to Cure Parkinson’s (@cureparkinsons).”

Fans rushed to comment, with one replying: “Thank you @mike_tindall12. My dad has Parkinson’s and will be 86 next year. Thank you for helping to raise money to find a cure.”

Meanwhile, a second added: “What a brilliant idea. You were amazing in the jungle!”

Another wrote: “Amazing idea!!”

What did Mike say about his time in the jungle?

Meanwhile, on Saturday night’s show, Mike spoke to Ant and Dec following his exit.

He told the duo: “I am good, I am good.

“I think it has been a long time so you are getting ready, I could feel my body getting ready, you know when the final day could be and I always said going into the final week I am happy to go.

Read more: Entertainment Daily Awards 2022: Vote for your Best Celebrity Documentary now!

Mike has designed some swimming trunks (Credit: ITV)

“But then you get to a tipping point where you go, well actually at this point you want to stay and then Cyclone yesterday was a lot of fun.”

The royal went on to share that he had an “amazing” time in camp.

He confessed that he didn’t expect the group to gel together quite as well as they did in the end.

The royal continued: “So yeah I am pretty comfortable with it. It has been an amazing journey and have been very lucky with everyone that has been in there.

“The camp has worked together and that’s being a team for a long period of my life, teams, and I didn’t expect it to work as well as it did so. It has been a lot of laughs, everyone has their distinct humour.

“The only time that I really almost had a little wobble was when we did the nighttime challenge but then Seann had a wobble and it got me back to focus on Seann and I just go, right we have to get this, take your time.”

What did you think of Mike Tindall’s latest venture? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.