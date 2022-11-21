I’m A Celeb hosts Ant and Dec leave viewers in hysterics with nickname for Sue after her ‘gross’ confession

I’m A Celeb hosts Ant and Dec have left viewers in hysterics with their nickname for Sue Cleaver after her jungle confession.

The Coronation Street legend made a “gross” confession in last night’s episode, and hosts Ant McPartlin and Dec Donnelly soon took the chance to rip into her.

The pair joked about Sue following her challenge (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celeb: Sue makes ‘gross’ admission

In Sunday night’s show (November 20) Sue was joined by Boy George and Chris Moyles for a challenge in camp to win letters from home.

The three of them had to cross a small, wobbling beam to place blocks, that had the celebs’ faces on, on the lines.

Sue, who was trying to win Mike Tindall’s letter from home, started the challenge and was seen struggling to walk along the beam.

She ultimately fell off and was unable to place the photo of Mike on the balance beam.

Shortly after the challenge, Sue admitted that she struggled with “bending down and balancing”.

Sue then turned to the camera and said: “I’m dying for a poo, I’m really sorry,” leaving her campmates in hysterics around her.

Sue made a personal confession during a challenge (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celeb’s Sue Cleaver makes poo confession

Sue’s very personal admission didn’t go unnoticed, with fans of the show soon taking to Twitter to react.

“Sue doesn’t hold back saying she’s dying for a poo,” one viewer penned.

Another added: “Sue needs a poo,” followed by a laughing face emoji

“The only time Sue is on screen is when she’s talking about poo,” a third fan wrote.

“‘And I’m dying to poo’ SUE!” another viewer exclaimed.

However, one person said: “Sue is gross.”

The Geordie duo left fans in hysterics over their nickname for Sue (Credit: ITV)

Ant and Dec’s nickname for Sue

Later on in the episode, Ant and Dec spoke about the challenge that Sue, George and Chris attempted.

However, viewers at home were left in hysterics after Dec referred to Sue as “two poo Sue”.

Taking to Twitter, one person wrote: “TWO POO SUE I LOVE ANT AND DEC END OF,” alongside a meme of Steve Harvey laughing.

Echoing their thoughts, a second person penned: “TWO POO SUE I LOVE ANT AND DEC,” accompanied by a picture of Nicki Minaj laughing.

“Two poo Sue,” a third viewer penned, followed by laughing face emojis.

I’m A Celeb: Mike comforts Sue after she gets upset

It comes after Sue broke down in tears during last night’s episode.

She made a heartbreaking confession to the Bush Telegraph, leaving many fans to take to Twitter after campmate Mike comforted her.

The actress said: “I’m just feeling a little bit low. I’m homesick, I’m tired. I’ve hit a wall.”

Sue then went into the RV where she currently sleeps alongside Mike, for some space and let everything out away out of sight of her fellow campmates.

Mike, who is married to the late Queen’s granddaughter Zara Tindall, noticed that Sue wasn’t herself and went inside to give her a hug.

Confiding in Mike, she explained: “I’m just having a moment, that’s all. Just one of those mornings, I don’t want to do a Trial, I don’t want to do a challenge, I don’t want to eat the [bleep].”

Mike told Sue: “I’ll look after you. I just didn’t think it was that traumatic seeing me in my pants…”

With a smile on her face, Sue then joked: “It’s [bleep] traumatic.”

The rugby star hugged Sue and fans wanted one too (Credit: ITV)

Mike and Sue on I’m A Celebrity

Fans watching soon took to Twitter to share how they want a ‘Mike hug’ from the rugby star himself.

One said: “I think a Mike Tindall hug would solve all my problems.”

Another fan penned: “Mike gives the best hugs! I need a Mike hug!”

I’m A Celebrity continues tonight (Monday, November 21) at 9:15pm on ITV.

