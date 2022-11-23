I’m A Celeb 2022 star Boy George has “snubbed” ITV following his elimination from the jungle last night, it’s been claimed.

The singer became the fourth celebrity to leave the jungle – and the only star so far not to do the media rounds after their elimination.

George did, of course, speak to hosts Ant and Dec on ITV when leaving the jungle, something all the stars do.

Boy George was evicted from the show last night (Credit: ITV)

What happened on I’m A Celeb 2022 last night?

Last night’s edition of I’m A Celebrity saw Boy George become the latest star to be evicted from the jungle.

The pop singer was in the bottom two with Chris Moyles.

However, the former Radio 1 DJ was saved by the British public – meaning it was time for Boy George to head home.

Speaking to Ant and Dec after his eviction, Boy George said he was “really happy” to be leaving.

“I am sort of ready. I’ve had an amazing time I did a lot of things I never thought I would do. I’m sort of excited to see my sister,” he said.

“I’ve never done anything like this.”

Boy George also defended Matt Hancock when Ant and Dec probed him about the Tory MP.

“In here, he’s just a person,” he said.

He also called for Mike Tindall to be crowned King of the Jungle.

Boy George isn’t doing the press rounds (Credit: ITV)

Boy George ‘snubs ITV’

Now, the pop legend has become the first campmate not to do a televised interview following his exit from the show.

Stars are usually seen on an ITV morning show the day after their elimination.

For example, Charlene White opted to give her first post-jungle interview on Loose Women.

Scarlette Douglas appeared via video link on Good Morning Britain, as did Sue Cleaver.

However, Boy George has been nowhere to be seen on ITV since his exit.

Speaking to The Mirror, a source claimed: “It is thought Boy George won’t do his first interview until he gets back to UK next week.

“The singer has teased he has lots to say so fans will be waiting for what’s sure to be an explosive run down of his time in camp in full.”

ED! has contacted ITV and Boy George’s rep for comment.

Boy George went out with a bang last night (Credit: ITV)

What else happened during I’m A Celeb 2022 last night?

Boy George certainly went out with a bang during last night’s show.

The 61-year-old singer had an extra banana yesterday and hid it from his campmates. Owen Warner wasn’t happy.

“I had a banana last night and then obviously Sue left this morning and there was an extra one, so I took it and I ate it and I hid the skin in my pocket so I wouldn’t get caught. Ha ha ha!” he said.

After noticing Boy George’s sneaky banana eating, Owen confronted him.

“You had one last night and one this morning?” he asked.

“Mmm, I thought it was Sue’s,” the pop star replied. “Without asking?” Owen asked.

“Says the man who has had more food than anyone in this camp,” Boy George laughed.

“Could have asked first though,” Owen grumbled.

“Don’t steal food from me!” Owen later said in the Bush Telegraph.

Read more: Vote for I’m A Celebrity as your Favourite Entertainment Show in our Entertainment Daily Awards 2022!

I’m a Celebrity continues tonight (Wednesday, November 23) at 9pm on ITV1 and ITV X.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.