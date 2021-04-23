I’ll Get This is a hilarious game show on BBC Two.

The show pits celebs against one another during at intimate dining experience.

As a troupe of celebrities dine with one another, they play a series of games.

And whoever loses – picks up the bill. So where is the restaurant?

And who is on tonight’s episode?

We answer both of these questions and more below…

Eamonn Holmes

ITV star Eamonn Holmes competes in I’ll Get This (Credit: SplashNews)

Eamonn, 61, will be dining on I’ll Get This tonight. He’s the ever-popular television host, who until recently weekly hosted This Morning with his wife Ruth Langsford.

As of this year, they only host when other This Morning hosts are away, much to the annoyance of their army of loyal fans.

In recent weeks Eamonn’s been suffering ongoing chronic pain and has spoken out about it across his social media channels. Hopefully this broadcasting legend will still be able to compete to his best ability tonight.

Stacey Solomon

Does Stacey have what it takes to win I’ll Get This? (Credit: SplashNews)

Mum-of-three Stacey, 31, is beloved for her panelist duties on Loose Women and her incredibly popular Instagram account. She’s known for her sweet and down to earth personality as well as phenomenal tidying and home hacks.

Recently engaged to her long-term partner Joe Swash, we’re sure she’ll have plenty to talk about on her episode of I’ll Get This.

Joe Sugg

Joe Sugg with his girlfriend Dianne Buswell (Credit: SplashNews)

YouTube star Joe, 27, became a household name in 2019 when he competed on Strictly Come Dancing. While he didn’t earn the Glitter Ball, he did get a fabulous girlfriend – his dance partner Diane Buswell.

Most recently he broke into mainstream acting, with a prominent role in the comedy mishap series The Syndicate on BBC One. He impressed viewers with his acting skills, as well as his believable northern accent.

Alice Levine

Television personality Alice Levine will compete on I’ll Get This (Credit: SplashNews)

Alice, 34, is a radio and television presenter. She previously hosted Big Brother’s Bit on the Side with Jamie East and she’s also co-hosted Channel 4’s The Circle.

You may also recognise her from her stints on Taskmaster, Bargain Hunt, Would I Lie To You and for narrating Eating with my Ex.

Phil Wang

Phil, 31, is a stand-up comedian and member of the comedy-sketch group Daphne.

He co-created the BBC Radio 4 series Daphne Sounds Expensive.

In 2010 he won the Chortle Student Comedian of the Year Award and in 2018 he competed on Taskmaster.

He’s currently creating a new series for BBC Radio 4 – Wangsplaining.

Where is the restaurant?

The restaurant is in London – however the BBC have never revealed its actual location.

One Twitter user gained attention when they claimed they’d been there.

And that they believe it to be Devonshire Terrace Bar and Restaurant near Liverpool Street.

It appears that scenes are filmed in a private room at the restaurant.

Does the loser on I’ll Get This really pay the whole bill?

Yes, this is the rule of the game. The losing contestant must pay the bill in full – no matter how pricey it is!

What time is I’ll Get This on?

I’ll Get This is on BBC Two at 10pm.

Alternatively, episodes are available to stream on BBC iPlayer now.



