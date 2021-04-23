Prince Louis is celebrating his third birthday today and members of the Royal Family have marked the occasion.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge released a new picture showing Louis riding his bike on his first day at nursery.

Now, Clarence House – the royal residence of Prince Charles and Camilla – have led tributes to Louis.

Clarence House marked Louis’ birthday (Credit: Instagram Stories)

Prince Louis celebrates third birthday!

A message on its Instagram Stories read: “Wishing Prince Louis a very happy third birthday!”

Read more: Prince Louis birthday: Kate and William’s youngest turns three with release of official new photograph

Meanwhile, the Royal Family’s official Instagram page also marked the occasion.

Sharing the photo of Louis on his bike, the post read: “Wishing Prince Louis a very happy third birthday today.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@kensingtonroyal)

“Taken earlier this week by The Duchess before he left for his first day of nursery, The Duke and Duchess are pleased to share a new image of Prince Louis.”

Prince William and Kate Middleton released the adorable photo last night (April 22).

Wishing Prince Louis a very happy third birthday!

It showed Louis with a big smile on his face whilst balancing on his bike with a backpack on.

The royal tot was wearing a navy blue jumper with a shirt underneath and a pair of light blue shorts.

Fans couldn’t work out who Louis looked most like (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did fans say?

Royal fans loved the image but couldn’t work out who he looked most like – his mum, his dad or his siblings Prince George and Princess Charlotte!

One person said: “He’s just like George!”

Another wrote: “Oh my goodness he is absolutely adorable. Just like his big brother and sister.”

A third added: “Oh my goodness! He looks so such like William on this one.”

One gushed: “He looks like his mum!!”

Kate may make Louis a special birthday cake (Credit: SplashNews.com)

How will Louis celebrate his birthday?

Meanwhile, it’s likely Louis’ birthday celebrations will be more low-key this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, his mum Kate may choose to bake him a delicious cake.

Read more: Kate Middleton and Prince William return to business as they pay tribute to Prince Philip

It’s a tradition she’s followed with all her children’s birthdays and previously admitted to staying up late to whip up something tasty.

The Duchess said on Mary Berry’s A Berry Royal Christmas in 2019: “It’s become a bit of a tradition that I stay up until midnight with ridiculous amounts of cake mix and icing and I make far too much. But I love it.”

Wish Prince Louis a happy birthday on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix!