Prince Louis is celebrating his third birthday today!

The little royal was born on April 23, 2018, and is the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge‘s youngest child.

To mark the occasion, an adorable photo has been released by Kensington Palace.

The portrait, released late last night, sees Louis beaming as he poses on his red bike.

Prince Louis celebrates third birthday!

The caption read: “X.”

Louis turns three today! (Credit: ALPR/AdMedia/SplashNews.com)

This isn’t the first time a cute picture of Louis was released to mark his birthday.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge usually share new images of their children on their birthdays.

Last year (2020), the couple released beautiful snaps of little Louis to mark him turning two-years-old.

The now-infamous pics show Louis enjoying a spot of painting during some family time.

One photo showed Louis holding his paint-covered hands very close to his face.

How has Louis’ birthday been celebrated before?

Another saw the young prince with rainbow stripes of paint across his hands as he wore a blue and white Gingham shirt.

The photos were captured by his talented mum, Kate.

Meanwhile, on Louis’ first birthday the previous year (2019), cute photos were shared by Kensington Palace.

The images showed a tiny Louis beaming outside the family’s Norfolk home.

The pictures saw Louis beaming with his two teeth whilst wearing a burgundy jumper.

In another, Louis posed up close to the camera whilst sporting a blue jumper.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted to share three new photographs of Prince Louis ahead of his first birthday tomorrow 🎈 The photographs were taken earlier this month by The Duchess at their home in Norfolk.

How will Louis celebrate this year?

Due to the pandemic, it means it’s likely Louis’ birthday will be low-key and with family.

He will be able to celebrate with his older siblings Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

Meanwhile, mum Kate might make Louis a birthday cake to enjoy.

The Duchess has a tradition of making her children special homemade cakes for their birthdays.

Will Kate bake Louis a cake for his third birthday? (Credit: SplashNews.com)

She previously said on Mary Berry’s A Berry Royal Christmas in 2019: “I love making the cake.

“It’s become a bit of a tradition that I stay up until midnight with ridiculous amounts of cake mix and icing and I make far too much. But I love it.”

Louis’ birthday falls on the same day the royal family’s official mourning period ends following Prince Philip’s death.

The Duke of Edinburgh died on April 9 at Windsor Castle and his funeral took place last Saturday (April 17).

According to reports, Kate and William told their children their great-grandfather Philip was “an angel now”.

