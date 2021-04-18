I Can See Your Voice viewers begged the show’s bosses to make Nadine Coyle a permanent fixture on the show after last night’s guest appearance (Saturday, April 17).

Former Girls Aloud star Nadine, 35, wowed fans with not only her humour but also an out-of-this-world singing performance.

Viewers loved Nadine on the show (Credit: BBC)

What happened on I Can See Your Voice with Nadine Coyle last night?

Nadine took her place on the regular panel, which consists of Amanda Holden, Alison Hammond and comedian Jimmy Carr.

And straight away she made her presence felt, offering pro tips on how to spot a good singer or a bad singer.

The BBC One show tasks a team of two to guess which singers are good singers or bad singers during a series of rounds designed to fool them.

And Nadine took things very seriously during her appearance – she even had a pad to jot dot notes on each performer!

She also took to the stage to sing I’ll Stand By You with one of the performers.

How did viewers react?

Viewers loved Nadine’s contribution to the show and begged bosses to have her on every week.

One wrote on Twitter: “You have the best facial responses Nadine, that’s why you HAVE to be on #icanseeyourvoice every week, or at least have your [own] show.”

A third commented: “Nadine Coyle @NadineCoyleNow needs to be on #icanseeyourvoice EVERY week, just say’n.”

Did Nadine really swear? (Credit: BBC)

She said what?!

Despite Nadine’s stellar appearance, there was one moment of controversy.

As viewers are aware, the singer has a very distinctive and strong Londonderry accent.

And during one sentence, viewers thought she swore.

She said: “He also has a crooner wink going on.”

But because of her strong accent, viewers queried whether she said something else entirely.

“A crooner’s what?!?!” one viewers said, almost spitting out their tea.