I Can See Your Voice star Alison Hammond has stunned her fans with a glamorous makeover for the show.

The This Morning presenter shared a selfie to Instagram on Saturday as she revealed her stunning look.

Showing off her flawless makeup and colourful outfit, Alison left her followers gushing.

What did Alison Hammond say about I Can See Your Voice?

Alison wrote: “I Can See Your Voice tonight at 7.40 pm @bbcone with @mcguinness.paddy @jimmycarr and @noholdenback bring on the lols.”

One fan wrote: “Wow… You are so pretty!”

Another said: “You look beautiful in this photo!”

Fans loved Alison Hammond’s makeover for the show (Credit: SplashNews.com)

A third added: “You look so beautiful Alison! Natural beauty.”

One said: “You look absolutely stunning!!”

Alison is a judge on the BBC One entertainment show alongside Amanda Holden and Jimmy Carr.

Meanwhile, the star recently revealed she has her first book coming out.

The book, You’ve Got to Laugh, will feature details about Alison’s rise to fame, showbiz career, her travel adventures and her personal life.

Alison is a judge on the BBC show (Credit: BBC/Photographer: Tom Dymond)

What did Alison say about her book?

Alison said on Instagram: “I’m so flattered that I was even given this opportunity to write a book.

“It’s amazing! I mean it is blank at the moment. But trust me! The book will be ready.

“Just imagine it – millions of me in a bookstore near you. It is going to be fantastic.”

Her fans loved the news, especially her celebrity pals.

Alison hosts Friday editions of This Morning (Credit: ITV)

Ruth Langsford wrote: “Yaaay! Brilliant babes! The best bedtime read ever!!”

Her This Morning co-host Dermot O’Leary added: “Love it… not dry.”

In addition, her I Can See Your Voice co-star Amanda said: “So proud of you my queen.”

Holly Willoughby concluded: “Yes babe!!! Congratulations beautiful.”

