Alison Hammond has delighted her loyal fan base and bevy of celeb mates after making a massive career announcement.

The This Morning star, 46, has her first book coming out.

And it’s called You’ve Got to Laugh.

Alison Hammond is over the moon about her upcoming book (Credit: SplashNews)

What has Alison Hammond said about her new book?

Taking to social media, Alison shared the good news.

In a hilarious video, Alison promised to cover her rise to fame, showbiz career, travel adventures and personal life in the upcoming publication.

She finished the post with: “I’m so flattered that I was even given this opportunity to write a book.

“It’s amazing! I mean it is blank at the moment. But trust me! The book will be ready.

“Just imagine it – millions of me in a bookstore near you. It is going to be fantastic.”

She accompanied the upbeat Instagram video with this caption: “You’ve got to laugh.

“I’ve been cooking up something special in my kitchen recently… Lots of love, life and laughter all coming your way 14.10.21 #GotToLaugh #alisonhammond @penguinukbooks.”

Alison is a popular This Morning presenter (Credit: ITV)

How are fans reacting to the news?

Alison’s celebrity friends rushed to congratulate the former Big Brother star on her huge achievement.

Amanda Holden commented: “So proud of you my queen,” and Holly Willoughby praised: “Yes babe!!! Congratulations beautiful.”

Ruth Langsford raved: “Yaaay! Brilliant babes! The best bedtime read ever!!” and Dermot O’Leary penned: “Love it…not dry x.”

Dozens of fans also congratulated Alison and said they couldn’t wait to get their hands on the book.

One user gushed: “Good for you. I like you even more for standing up for your truth and not being afraid to speak it.”

Another user posted: “Brilliant, fantastic, so proud for you. I’ll be picking one up.”

And the best is yet to come – as Alison has signed a three-book deal with Transworld and Puffin.

The star has signed on to release a memoir, a novel and a non-fiction book for those aged eight-12.

Meanwhile, Alison has joked all she needs now is a husband.

She said upon the announcement: “My life is made! All I need now is a husband.”

Then added: “I’m beyond ecstatic to not only have been given the opportunity in this lifetime to be a mother, lover, presenter, actor, dancer and singer but now I am soon to be a published author!”

