On The One Show, Hugh Bonneville stunned viewers as he appeared to be much slimmer than usual.

During Wednesday (February 17) evening’s episode of the BBC chat show, Hugh was on to speak with hosts Alex Jones and Jermaine Jenas.

Hugh Bonneville was on The One Show last night, however his appearance distracted viewers (Credit: BBC)

What did viewers say about Hugh Bonneville on The One Show?

However, viewers on Twitter couldn’t help noticing that the Downton Abbey star looked especially trim.

A number of those watching at home found him unrecognisable, as they said they thought he looked completely different. Others joked that he looked more like a young Piers Morgan, or even I’m A Celeb favourite Shane Richie.

The Downton actor chatted about his new role in To Olivia (Credit: BBC)

One said on Twitter: “Hugh Bonneville on #TheOneShow tonight; tell me I wasn’t the only one who didn’t recognise him!”

A second tweeted: “Hugh Bonneville or Shane Richie??!! I’m confused #theoneshow #hughbonneville.”

A third put: “Hugh appears to wearing someone else’s face ?! #theoneshow.”

Similarly, a fourth said: “Hugh Bonneville? #TheOneShow How different does he look?”

“I looked and thought that he’s definitely lost a lot of weight…” said a fifth.

Another asked: “Is that really Hugh, great weight loss, or filter #TheOneShow.”

Someone else, likewise confused, wondered what had happened to him, as they wrote: “What’s happened to Hugh Bonneville? #TheOneShow.”

ED! contacted The One Show for comment.

Hugh Bonneville on #TheOneShow tonight; tell me I wasn’t the only one who didn’t recognise him! 🤔 — Zelda Fenney (@zeldafenney) February 17, 2021

Hugh appears to wearing someone elses face ?! #theoneshow — 💙demelcy 💙 (@demelcy) February 17, 2021

Hugh Bonneville? #TheOneShow How different does he look? — Chris Quinn (@chrisquinny01) February 17, 2021

Yes I looked and thought that he’s definitely lost a lot of weight … — Susan Macmillan (@susan_bowyer1) February 17, 2021

Is that really Hugh?…. Great weight loss, or filter #TheOneShow — Alicia (@CurlsACB) February 17, 2021

Whats happened to Hugh Bonneville #TheOneShow — KEVIN JONES 🌈 (@valleyboy1977) February 17, 2021

Hugh’s role in To Olivia

During the interview, Hugh spoke about playing Roald Dahl in To Olivia, a drama about the children’s author’s tumultuous marriage to actress Patricia Neal.

The title, of course, refers to Roald’s eldest child, Olivia, who died in 1962 at the age of seven after contracting measles.

Hugh starred in Downton Abbey as Robert Crawley (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Speaking to Alex Jones and guest host Jermaine, he said: “He was a devoted father and he doted on that family, and the loss of Olivia completely floored him.

“This particular section of their marriage, it was really Patricia who held the fort and kept the house where they lived together, because he went into a very dark place.”

Hugh has previously spoke about his incredible weight loss journey.

He reportedly shed an impressive 1st 2lbs by switching up his diet and introducing exercise.

“The loss of Olivia completely floored him.”@hughbon delves into the personal life of beloved author Roald Dahl in, ‘To Olivia’. 📚 LIVE now 👉 https://t.co/FGXt0WViGv#TheOneShow pic.twitter.com/kim8SwkX4u — BBC The One Show (@BBCTheOneShow) February 17, 2021

