Location Location Location is one of the most popular house hunting shows on British television.

A Channel 4 favourite, it sends prospective buyers round various homes.

And one thing that almost always reflects the homes’ featured prices – is the location.

But how can you apply to be on the show? And how long has it been on TV now?

Are you excited for the new series? (Credit: Channel 4)

How can I apply to be on Location Location Location?

Channel 4 is accepting new applications for the show.

The only requirement is that you are a chain-free buyer.

On their official application form, they explain: “You may be upsizing or downsizing, buying your first house or hoping to find your ideal forever home. You may feel your budget is holding up your search, or you may just want to buy soon and need advice on navigating the property market.

“If this sounds like you, get in touch with the Location Location Location team and you could be selected for our brand new series. With a dedicated team on your search, as well as the help of Kirstie and Phil, there’s no better way to find your next home.

Kirstie and Phil chat to potential buyers (Credit: Channel 4)

“If this sounds like you- and you are a chain free buyer – get in touch now.”

Follow this link to apply to be on the hit show.

Who hosts the show in 2021?

Kirstie Allsopp and Phil Spencer continue to host this popular series.

They’ve become synonymous with the show, and have great onscreen chemistry.

Kirstie, 49, has worked in home design and ran a property search company.

While Phil, has worked as a surveyor and as a high-end property finder and investor.

Kirstie and Phil on Good Morning Britain (Credit: ITV)

Although the pair get on like a house on fire – they are not a couple!

Indeed they are both married to other people.

While speaking to Good Housekeeping last year, Kirstie said she sometimes gets frustrated at Phil’s popularity when it comes to work off the show.

But she put it down to sexism.

She said: “I once said to my agent, ‘Phil gets all this voiceover work and I don’t get any; where am I going wrong?’ And she said, ‘According to advertisers, women make 95% of purchasing decisions and they don’t want to be told what to do by other women.’

“Things like that make it very difficult and there’s a huge amount of it still going on.”

How long has the Channel 4 series be on for now?

The show has been on Channel 4 since it launched back in 2000.

Its 35th series is about to launch.



When is it next on?

The new series kicks off on Wednesday April 7 at 8pm on Channel 4.

In the premiere episode, Phil will help Lloyd and Karina become first time buyers.

Whereas Kirstie will help care home managers Richard and Helen as they search for their new forever home.

What’s more, episodes that date back to series one are now available to stream on All4.

