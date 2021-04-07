Luisa Zissman and her horse were reunited this week after she had it stuffed.

The former Apprentice star, 33, wept as she saw the handiwork of the skilled taxidermists, sharing the moment they unveiled it on social media.

Luisa Zissman has had her horse Madrono stuffed (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Luisa Zissman share about her horse on Instagram?

Luisa, who was in 13th series of Celebrity Big Brother, had Madrono stuffed and cried when she saw him standing again.

In a video she posted on her Instagram Stories on Tuesday (April 6) evening, she said, “I feel really nervous…” as they prepared to unveil the horse.

“Oh I’m going to cry,” she said, and as they pulled off the sheet covering the animal, the tears came rolling.

Luisa reunited with Madrono (Credit: Luisa Zissman / Instagram Stories)

An emotional Luisa could barely speak as she thanked the taxidermists.

In a post on her Instagram feed, she shared snaps from the shop and wrote alongside them: “You’re home now. My beautiful Madrono.

“He is the most beautiful, majestic, stunning horse of a lifetime.

“Thank you @simon_the_stuffa, you have captured everything about him so perfectly. Feeling very emotional.”

In the comments, her followers were super supportive, although some said the idea of having a pet stuffed was odd.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Luisa Collins (Zissman) (@luisazissman)

What did Luisa’s followers say?

One wrote: “It’s bit weird, but strangely lovely. Such a beautiful creature to own alive, and then to have to admire forever. What an amazing job they have done!”

Another echoed that, commenting: “For all this isn’t for me as I believe animals should be treated with the same dignity as humans. It’s still amazing. Beautiful animal.”

However, a third put: “This made me really emotional, absolutely stunning.”

Taking to her Instagram Stories today (Wednesday, April 7), Luisa addressed the reports of her having Madrono stuffed.

“I didn’t really think it was that much of a big deal, preserving him forever,” she said, adding: “Really, taxidermy’s been around for years, it’s not like I’ve reinvented it or something.”

In subsequent posts on her Stories, a piano could be heard playing in the background.

“Oh my god,” she said, getting teary again. “I’ve got a piano tuner here and he’s playing Somewhere Over the Rainbow and it’s too much…

“He doesn’t even know about Madrono, it’s so beautiful, listen… it’s too much.”

