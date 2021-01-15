Dani Behr has been wowing viewers of Lorraine as she treats them to sun-kissed stories from her LA home but how old is she now and how old was she on The Word?

The TV presenter and now estate agent, 50, has had a colourful career but viewers are overjoyed to see her back on their screens.

But what’s to know about Dani Behr… how did she become famous and is she married?

Dani has been wowing viewers (Credit: SplashNews.com)

How did Dani Behr become famous?

London-born Dani shot to fame as a 17-year-old when she landed a presenting job on Channel 4’s riotous Friday-night music and chat show, The Word, in the 1990s.

Thanks to this new-found fame, Dani became a hot property with 90s lads’ mags.

Appearing regularly on the covers, she was also in a relationship with Manchester United footballer Ryan Giggs.

After a year, the couple split up.

She was then in a relationship with footballer Les Ferdinand for four years

Dani on The Word (Credit: Channel 4/YouTube)

Controversial moments

Dani’s career hasn’t come without controversy.

In 2001 she landed a job co-presenting CBBC’s The Saturday Show.

However, she was fired after a racy interview in lads mag Maxim.

She detailed “really seedy, but great” sex in a car park, and admitted that she had a crush on Hollywood star, Sharon Stone.

“She’s the sexiest woman I’ve ever met,” she told the magazine.

“Although she never uncrossed her legs for me, I’d go for her.”

Dani appeared in the 2008 series of I’m A Celebrity (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

Why did she move to America?

After moving to America, Dani hosted showbiz shows for NBC, Fox and music channel VH1.

However, she came back to the UK to appear in the 2008 series of I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here!

It didn’t go exactly as planned after she became the second person voted out by the public on day 12 of the series.

Joe Swash was eventually crowned King Of The Jungle in that series.

Dani married in 2005 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Is Dani married?

During her time hosting Extra for NBC, Dani met restaurateur Carl Harwin.

In 2005, the couple married and soon relocated to Australia.

Dani and Carl split up in 2014 after having two children together – Coco (now 15) and Zane (now 13).

She told Hello magazine: “We’d been growing apart for some time.

It was very isolating. I was like a single parent from the beginning.

“We moved to Costa Rica and Australia and Carl works such crazy hours – he’d often get home at 11pm and leave before the kids and I woke up the next morning.

“It was very isolating. I was like a single parent from the beginning.

“What I learnt from my Carl is that opposites attract – at first. Later, you realise that you need to have things in common.”

Where is Dani now?

In 2015, Dani decided to sit exams to become an estate agent in wealthy and glamorous LA.

Now she owns a company selling multi-million dollar houses to the great and the good of Hollywood.

“I was once hanging out with the most famous people in the world, dating sportsmen and socialising with the trendiest bands,” she told The Sunday People.

“Now I sell houses to them, it’s funny how things work out.”

She lives with Coco and Zane in the world-famous suburb of Bel-Air, in Beverly Hills.

