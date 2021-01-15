Pembrokeshire Murders star Luke Evans looked completely different to his character as he frolicked on the beach in his pants.

The 41-year-old actor, who plays DS Steve Wilkins in the ITV drama, delighted fans with the saucy snap on Instagram.

Modelling a pair of red budgie smugglers, Luke looked out onto the sea as he flaunted his chiselled chest and biceps.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Luke Evans (@thereallukeevans)

Pembrokeshire Murders: What did Luke Evans post?

Meanwhile, he completed the look with a pair of chic sunglasses.

Captioning the post, Luke wrote: “Beach front, ocean views, free AC, superb price!”

Read more: Who is David Fynn, who plays journalist Jonathan Hill in The Pembrokeshire Murders?

And fans couldn’t get enough of the pic!

Taking to the comments, one said: “Bit of an improvement on Pembrokeshire eh.”

Pembrokeshire Murders star Luke Evans delighted fans as he posed in Speedos (Credit: ITV)

A second added: “Next time you should warn people to have a seat before posting something like this.”

In addition, a third wrote: “What a man, sings, dances, acts and wears Speedos.”

Pembrokeshire Murders: Why did viewers defend Luke Evans?

Meanwhile, earlier this week, ITV viewers rushed to defend the star after he was slammed by Janet Street Porter.

The 74-year-old criticised Luke’s acting efforts during an appearance on Loose Women.

The actor looked completely different to his ITV character (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Speaking to her co-stars, Janet said: “For it to work, the lead character has got to have depth to them. They’ve got to have faults.

“One of the problems I had with it, is that the leading man – played by Luke Evans – had all the charisma of an ironing board. He was wooden.”

Read more: Who is David Fynn, who plays journalist Jonathan Hill in The Pembrokeshire Murders?

Furthermore, she continued: “Too many dramas – not necessarily this one as it’s based on real life – focus on serial killers that target women.”

However, ITV viewers failed to agree with Janet as one said: “Not sure what she’d know about charisma.”

Luke plays DS Steve Wilkins in the ITV drama (Credit: ITV)

Warning! Spoilers ahead for episode three.

What happened at the end of The Pembrokeshire Murders?

In the dramatic finale episode, John Cooper bellowed to the court as the jury convicted him and officers led him away.

Later, while Steve and the rest of the Operation Ottawa team packed up their HQ, the copper’s son came to check the place out.

He told his dad he had put aside plans to go to Sixth Form or pursue a football career – and was instead considering joining the police.

Meanwhile, during the episode, the real-life Steve Wilkins made a cameo as he sat in the courtroom.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.