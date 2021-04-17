The funeral of Prince Philip takes place today (Saturday April 17) and Sophie Raworth is part of the BBC’s coverage.

BBC One is naturally dedicating the whole of its schedule to the funeral with Sophie reporting from outside Windsor Castle.

Here’s all you need to know about the experienced broadcaster.

Sophie at today funeral (Credit: BBC)

How did Prince Philip funeral reporter Sophie Raworth start her career?

After growing up in Twickenham, southwest London, Sophie began her career in the media at Greater Manchester Radio and then BBC’s Look North.

Sophie then moved on to national TV on BBC Breakfast.

Read more: Prince Philip funeral: Queen shares previously unseen favourite photograph of Royal couple

She co-hosted the breakfast show with Jeremy Bowen and then, Dermot Murnaghan.

In 2003, Sophie moved over to the BBC Six O’Clock News, and still the main presenter of that flagship programme.

She’s also the deputy on the channel’s News At Ten and had a temporary stint as presenter of Crimewatch in 2016.

Sophie appeared on a special Children In Need version of Strictly (Credit: BBC)

What else has Sophie been in?

Occasionally, Sophie has stepped out from behind the news desk.

She received a makeover from Trinny Woodall and Susannah Constantine in the BBC One fashion show, What Not To Wear.

In 2011, Sophie – along with fellow BBC newsreaders Sian Phillips, Susanna Reid and Emily Maitlis – took part in a special Strictly Come Dancing sketch for Children In Need.

During the routine, she danced with pro dancer Ian Waite.

Not content with ripping up the dancefloor, Sophie has also taken part in a major Hollywood movie.

In 2013, she had a cameo in A Good Day To Die Hard – the fifth in the Die Hard series, starring Bruce Willis.

Sophie on BBC News (Credit: BBC)

How old is Sophie Raworth and is she married?

In 2003, Sophie married Richard Winter in London. She is 52 years old.

The couple have gone on to have three children – daughters Ella and Georgia, and son Oliver.

In 2011, she said: “I’ve got three young children and a full-on job. I’d always thought that these early years were the hardest and now would be the time when I should be around the most.

“But in fact I’m quickly learning that the older kids get the more they need you.”

Sophie also has a sister, Kate, who is an economist and author.

Sophie is a passionate runner (Credit: SplashNews.com)

When did Sophie ‘almost die’?

Sophie is a passionate runner and has completed all major marathons in the world.

In 2018, Sophie completed the Marathon des Sables, a six-day, 156-mile ultramarathon in the Sahara Desert.

However, in 2011, Sophie collapsed only two miles away from the finishing line of the London Marathon.

She told Runner magazine: “I was absolutely fine until about 17 miles. But I hadn’t drunk enough.

“Suddenly my skin was getting goosebumps – this is odd, I thought, I’m really hot, but I’m cold.

“And the next thing I knew, I woke up on a stretcher, surrounded by people, with an oxygen mask on. I didn’t know what was going on,

“My brain just completely shut down. It was really, really frightening.

“I remember lying there, looking up at the sky and these nice wispy clouds and just thinking, ‘Oh my god, I’m dying’.”

Was she on Who Do You Think You Are?

Sophie took part in the BBC One genealogy series, Who Do You Think You Are? in 2017.

The deep dive into her family’s history revealed some surprising links.

Sophie discovered that she was descended from non-conformist ancestors in Birmingham.

Read more: Prince Philip funeral: When and where does coverage start on TV?

Along with other non-conformists, her ancestors were targets during religious riots in the late 18th century.

It was then William and Martha Mott fled to America, with their children soon sent back to England.