On the day of the funeral of Prince Philip, the Queen has shared a previously unseen photograph of the Royal couple.

The Duke Of Edinburgh passed away on Friday April 9, and the nation is mourning on the day of his funeral.

What did the portrait show on the say the funeral of Prince Philip?

The intimate family portrait was taken by Sophie, Countess Of Wessex in 2003 during a holiday in Scotland.

It showed the couple reclining in long grass and both smiling warmly to the camera.

The snap is not only a testament to their closeness but love of the outdoors.

The Royal Family’s official Instagram feed captioned the image.

“The Queen wishes to share this private photograph taken with The Duke of Edinburgh at the top of the Coyles of Muick, Scotland in 2003.

“Her Majesty and the Royal Family are grateful for all the messages of condolence from around the world and have been touched to see and hear so many people sharing fond memories of The Duke, in celebration of his life.”

The Queen and Prince Philip were married for over 70 years (Credit: SplashNews.com)

How did Royal followers react?

Many of the account’s 9.6million followers responded with warm messages of support for Her Majesty.

One wrote: “He was her soul mate. Many prayers for the beloved queen.”

Another follower simply said: “Beautiful couple.”

A third commented: “What a beautiful photo! Thank you for sharing.”

Finally, one Royal follower paired tribute to the couple.

“Thank you, Your Majesty, for sharing such a lovely and personal photograph. You are so loved by so many,” they said.

A touching elegy by the Poet Laureate

The account also shared a special tribute to the Duke by Poet Laureate, Simon Armitage.

Mr Armitage’s poem was set to a touching montage of images spanning Philip’s long life.

The Patriarchs – An Elegy – spoke of extraordinary war-time feats and family moments.

The account captioned the video, and said: “A montage to commemorate the extraordinary life of The Duke of Edinburgh, made unique by its sheer breadth of experience, and the wartime generation he was part of.