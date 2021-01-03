How old is Jimmy Tarbuck? The comedian has been a household name in the UK for decades.

The veteran Liverpudlian comic is known to many for numerous TV gigs, spanning all the way back to the 1960s and beyond.

Jimmy Tarbuck turned 80 last year (Credit: Splashnews.com)

How old is Jimmy Tarbuck?

Jimmy is 80-years-old.He was born in Wavertree, Liverpool, on February 6, 1940.

He married his wife Pauline in 1959. They have three children – Cheryl, Liza and James.

Jimmy rose to fame in the 60s (Credit: Splashnews.com)

What is Jimmy Tarbuck famous for?

The comedy legend first rose to fame in the 1960s.

His first television role came in 1964, when he had his own show called It’s Tarbuck.

The following year he became the last original host of Sunday Night at the London Palladium.

He later went on to host numerous quiz shows, including Winner Takes All, Full Swing and Tarby’s Frame Game.

His fame continued well into the ’80s, when he fronted an array of variety shows including Live From Her Majesty’s and Live from the Palladium.

He returned to the limelight in 2006 when he appeared on the fourth series of Strictly Come Dancing.

However, he was injured while on the show. As a result, he was forced to pull out.

In 2012, he appeared on Piers Morgan’s Life Stories.

Jimmy is battling cancer (Credit: ITV)

Jimmy Tarbuck cancer: Comedian reveals he’s battling the disease

The legend appeared on Good Morning Britain in early 2020 to share his cancer diagnosis.

He told fans he is battling prostate cancer.

[London Palladium] is my favourite place in the world. I just wish… I hope it’s not the last time I’m on there.

“Right now I feel great. I’m on the telly and I’m having a good time,” he said, adding that the cancer had not spread.

He was diagnosed the day after his birthday.

The comedian says he used to drink on the job (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Jimmy says he was caught drinking on the job

The comedian recently opened up about a time when he thought he might lose his job.

He admitted that a contestant on Winner Takes All once caught him drinking while filming.

“I’d do sometimes five shows in a day. That knackered me. One day, I’d done four. I said to the kid, ‘Get us a water’. Then I said, ‘Get me a glass of vodka and tonic’. So he got me a vodka and tonic. He came in and said, ‘Here’s your water, Jimmy’.

Jimmy says a contestant then grabbed the glass to take a swig, only to realise it wasn’t water.

As a result, the star says he was worried he could lose his job.

He added: “I thought, The bosses are going to say, ‘Are you getting vodka up there or something?’. It was fun and games!”

In the chat with the Daily Star, which reported that he has no plans to retire, he also expressed his hope to do the London Palladium again one day. He was last there in 2014.

He said: “It’s the most wonderful place. It is my favourite place in the world. I just wish… I hope it’s not the last time I’m on there. I’d go on there tonight if they asked me.”

