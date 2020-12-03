I’m A Celebrity 2020 fans have called for a summer series as well as a winter one.

Viewers have been begging hosts Ant and Dec to take part in a second series a year of the reality show.

Currently in its 20th series, I’m A Celebrity swapped locations for the first time this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Producers switched the action from taking place in a jungle down under to Gwrych Castle in north Wales instead.

Will there be a return to Gwrych Castle next summer for I’m A Celebrity? (Credit: Google)

And even though the format has seen big departures to what fans have come to expect, the series has been a ratings hit for ITV.

Right from the off, the 2020 series has commanded huge audiences – and bosses celebrated its second biggest launch ratings since 2013.

I wonder if ITV will try and do two a year like they did with Love Island?

And it seems that many devoted watchers have got a taste for how aspects have been changed about.

However, they still seem to want their annual fix of camp antics from Australia too.

This year’s castle setting has made for one unique series of I’m A Celebrity (Credit: ITV)

Viewers want more I’m A Celebrity in the summer

Some viewers’ solution? Have two series – one in the UK and one in Oz, filling up the TV schedules in different seasons.

Furthermore, it was previously reported that ITV could be looking at using Gwrych Castle for filming for “two more years”.

One Twitter user begged for further instalments during the episode that aired last night (Wedneday, November 2).

They wrote: “@antanddec #antanddec please please please please do I’m A Celeb jungle every winter and I’m A Celeb castle every summer. Please and thank you. Loving this year’s.”

Another said: “In 2021 they should take #ImACeleb back to Australia in the winter, but bring in a summer version with non-celebs in Wales.”

Indeed, suggestions posted on social media for I’m A Celebrity to follow a similar approach to Love Island were first mentioned back in August.

Reacting to the announcement that the 2020 series would be located in the UK, one user put forward the very same idea.

They pondered: “If the new series of I’m A Celeb in a castle is successful, I wonder if ITV will try and do two a year like they did with Love Island? Castle in summer, jungle in winter?”

Would you want to see celebrity contestants around a campfire in a castle as well as a jungle every year? (Credit: ITV)

What have I’m A Celebrity 2020 viewers said?

Others have also recently chipped in with similar thoughts – but could it gain favour with bigwigs at ITV?

Someone else remarked: “My mum’s suggestion for when the world goes back to normal. They should do two seasons of I’m A Celeb a year. One in Wales in the summer and one in Australia in the winter. Yes? #imaceleb.”

Another person echoed, independently: “Here’s an idea. They should do I’m A Celeb at the castle in the summer and in the jungle during winter @imacelebrity @antanddec.”

Would you like to see two series of I’m A Celebrity air every year? Or would too much put you off?

I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! airs on ITV tonight, Thursday December 3, at 9pm.

