Ant McPartlin and Anne-Marie Corbett are reportedly engaged and fans have rushed to congratulate the pair.

A friend close to the couple claimed the Britain’s Got Talent host had been planning to pop the question for a while – and finally did it on Christmas Eve.

A friend has spoke about Ant and his proposal to Anne Marie (Credit: Ralph / SplashNews.com)

What did the insider say about Ant McPartlin proposing to Anne-Marie Corbett?

They said: “Ant has been planning this for some time – but wanted to make sure the moment was just right.

“Both Amzie and Ant adore Christmas, and get really into it every year, so Ant decided to pop the question on Christmas Eve.”

They went on to describe Ant’s traditional approach to asking Anne-Marie to be his wife.

Ant McPartlin reportedly got down on one knee (Credit: Ralph / SplashNews.com)

Speaking to The Sun, they said: “He’s a traditionalist, so got down on one knee after first checking with Anne Marie’s family that he had their blessing. It was super-romantic, and obviously Anne-Marie said ‘yes’ straight away.”

The insider also said that a ceremony this summer is looking “extremely unlikely”, so they could end up tying the knot in 2022.

ED! contacted Ant’s reps for comment.

Anne-Marie Corbett got into a relationship with Ant shortly after splitting with her husband (Credit: SplashNews.com)

How did fans of Ant McPartlin react to the news?

The news delighted fans, with some calling it “epic” and others saying they are “so happy” for the I’m A Celebrity presenter and his partner.

One said on Twitter: “Congrats to Ant getting engaged to Anne-Marie. That’s epic. Wishing you guys the best x @antanddec.”

He’s a traditionalist, so got down on one knee after first checking with Anne Marie’s family.

Another wrote excitedly: “CONGRATULATIONS ANT! Party popper @antanddec, soooooo happy for you and Anne-Marie that you’re engaged!”

A third put: “Congratulations to Ant and Anne-Marie on their engagement news. It’s really great news to read at the start of 2021. Love seeing both of you gents happy x #engaged #love #Happiness @antanddec.”

Anne-Marie, Ant’s former personal assistant, is a mother of two. She broke up with her husband several months before Ant’s split with his now ex-wife Lisa Armstrong.

Speaking in January 2019, Ant said that neither of them were actively looking for love after their marriages broke down.

He said in a chat with The Sun that getting together was “the last thing on their minds” but it happened anyway.

