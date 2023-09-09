How much the Strictly stars will be earning on hit BBC show revealed

The Strictly 2023 stars are paid a handsome amount to take to the ballroom floor, it has been revealed.

The hit BBC show is set to return next Saturday, with a pre-recorded launch show.

The cast of Strictly are set to earn A LOT this year (Credit: BBC)

How much will the Strictly 2023 stars earn on the show?

How much the Strictly stars are set to earn has seemingly been revealed, the week prior to the launch of the show.

In a new report by The Sun, the celebrities’ wages have seemingly been revealed.

According to the publication, the celebs will be earning £25,000 each right off the bat, just for taking part.

The publication then alleges that if the celebs make it past Week Four, they then earn an additional £40,000.

The winner of the show is reportedly set to then pocket an enormous £100,000. Nothing to be sniffed at.

The BBC declined to comment when approached by ED.

Zara could bag a lot from doing sponsored posts (Credit: SplashNews.com)

How much could the celebs earn from posting on Instagram?

The celebs taking part in this year’s competition could earn some extra cash by posting on Instagram too, The Sun has reported.

Zara McDermott, who has 1.7 million followers on Instagram could earn £1,822 per sponsored post after Strictly, according to experts at Cashfloat. Adam Thomas, meanwhile, could potentially rake in £1,109 per sponsored post.

Angela Scanlon – who has 293k followers – could bag up to £349 per sponsored post, whilst Bobby Brazier could potentially land £332 per post.

However, at the other end of the scale, Jody Cundy, who has 3,300 followers, could pull in £24 per sponsored post.

Strictly fans go wild as first look at class of 2023 revealed

In other Strictly-related news, fans were sent wild after a first glimpse at the cast of 2023 was released on social media.

In the picture, the celebrities taking part in this year’s series are kitted out in sparkles and sequins as they pose for the camera.

“Ready to sparkle on Saturday 16th September, our #Strictly class of 2023!” the caption reads.

“Omg! Look at them sooo excited!!!” Fleur East then commented. “Bring it on!!!!!! another fan then gushed. “I am so EXCITED,” a third then wrote.

“Well thats my Saturday 16th sorted,” another then said. “Can’t wait for this to begin, I love Nigel and Zara too. It’s gonna be another brilliant series. Fab-u-lous darlings,” a fifth then commented.

Strictly launches on Saturday, September 16 at 6.35pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

