Tipping Point is now in it’s 11th series, with Ben Shephard back hosting the ITV quiz show.

Viewers had to watch repeats for months until the popular show returned at the end of August.

But because of social distancing measures, touchy-feely Ben is sadly no longer to hug contestant battling to win the £10,000.

Ben Shephard is the popular host of long-running game show Tipping Point (Credit: ITV)

How did Tipping Point host Ben Shephard become famous?

Ben was born in Epping, Essex, in 1974.

He has a degree in dance and is a bit of a sporting fanatic.

Now 46, Ben represented South East England’s under 16s and 18s football teams and the Senior Eastern Counties rugby team.

Ben’s first presenting gig was fronting the Channel 4 show Control Freaks in 1998.

He went on to present alongside Melanie Sykes on the Bigger Breakfast, EastEnders Revealed and Planet Pop.

Ben presented various other shows, but he really cemented his career when he got the job of hosting The Xtra Factor in 2007.

Kate Garraway and Ben Shephard on GMB (Credit: ITV)

His career went from strength to strength, presenting GMTV, the Krypton Factor and Entertainment Today.

In 2010 Ben was announced as the co-host of Dancing on Ice, and presented UEFA’s Champions League matches.

By 2014 Ben landed his most prestigious job yet – and graced the news desk of Good Morning Britain, waking up the nation.

Is Ben Shephard married?

Ben is married to his university sweetheart.

He and Annie Perks went to Birmingham University, and while he studied dance, she studied philosophy.

Annie went on to carve a career in fashion and interiors, working for glossy magazines until they started their own family.

The couple married in 2004 and have two children – Jack, 14, and 13-year-old Sam.

What is Ben Shephard’s net worth?

That’s the million dollar question.

Or in Ben’s case £3.6 million, according to celebritynetworth.com.

As well as GMB and Tipping Point, which he’s hosted since it started in 2012, Ben has also enjoyed regular radio work and sports reporting.

Ben also has his own production company, Triple Brew Media.

Among other things is produces Adil Ray’s game show Lingo.

Ben Shephard in costume on the set of the Harry Potter movie (Credit: ITV)

What cool facts might you have missed about Tipping Point host Ben Shephard?

Ben Shephard isn’t just a presenter.

He once had a cameo as a news reporter in Friends and starred in Harry Potter and The Half Blood Prince as a Diagon Alley Father.

Andi Peters previously shared the news with a stunned Susanna Reid on GMB.

He said: “Ben was in the movie Half Blood Prince – one of the Harry Potter movies.”

“I’m sorry, that is the first time I have known that you are in a Harry Potter film?!” Susanna exclaimed.

Ben remained casual, simply replying: “Yes, I am.”

To which Susanna replied: “As well as in Friends?!”

“Yes, I have appeared in many background artist shots,” he said.

As well as his movie roles, Ben also speaks fluent French and loves kitesurfing.

But the most surprising factoid is that Ben once broke the Guinness World Record for the most pumpkins smashed in a minute.

Ben Shephard hosts Tipping Point weekdays at 4pm on ITV.

