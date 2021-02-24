How much is Bank Balance host Gordon Ramsay worth after lockdown dramas?

Gordon Ramsay returns to our screens tonight to host his brand new game show, Bank Balance but what is he worth?

The BBC programme sees Gordon challenge teams to build themselves a fortune on his balance board with a jackpot of £100,000 in sight.

As Gordon takes on his first game show stint, here’s everything you need to know about his career and personal life.

Gordon on Bank Balance (Credit: Studio Ramsay – Photographer: Mark Johnson

Who is Bank Balance host Gordon Ramsay?

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’ll know that Gordon is a well-known chef and TV personality.

Gordon was born in Johnstone, Scotland on November 8, 1966, and grew up in Stratford-upon-Avon, England.

He has since made a name for himself thanks to his bluntness and fiery temper on a string of TV shows including Hell’s Kitchen and Ramsay’s Kitchen Nightmares.

Gordon is one of the world’s most popular celebrity chefs (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Who is Gordon’s wife?

The star is married to his wife and mother of his children, Tana Ramsay.

The couple tied the knot in 1996 and have had five children.

Tana has had her own fair share of TV stints including an appearance on Dancing On Ice in 2010. She became eliminated in the fourth week.

She has also presented UKTV’s food show Market Kitchen and appeared in the American version of MasterChef in 2014, which was co-hosted by Gordon.

Gordon with his wife Tana (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

Does Gordon have children?

Yes, Gordon has five children with wife Tana.

The couple have daughter Megan, 23, twins Jack and Holly, 21, daughter Matilda, 19, and youngest son Oscar, who turns two in April.

Does Gordon have businesses?

Gordon has become a highly successful businessman and has opened several restaurants over the years.

The chef currently runs 35 restaurants globally, down from a total of 57 over the course of his career.

However, last year, Gordon came under fire for laying off more than 500 staff in the UK after a number of his restaurants had to close due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This year, Gordon will reportedly open his first restaurant in Macao, Gordon Ramsay Pub & Grill at the new The Londoner Macao hotel and casino.

In addition, Gordon’s new cookery school called The Gordon Ramsay Academy is expected to open in Surrey at some point this year.

The couple with son Jack and daughter Matilda (Credit: Mark Milan / SplashNews.com)

What is Gordon Ramsay’s net worth and recent losses?

Gordon is said to be worth a whopping $200million (around £115million).

He reportedly takes home $60million (over £42million) per year.

Gordon is apparently the third richest celebrity chef in the world.

However, the star’s restaurant chain reportedly lost nearly £60million in turnover over the last year due to the pandemic.

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live this week, Gordon said: “The last 12 months have been the most difficult of my 28-year career.

“At year end we are something like £58.5m in turnover down in the last 11 months but my rents don’t go down.”

Gordon is reportedly worth $220million (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The chef’s scandal involving his father-in-law

In 2017, Gordon’s father-in-law Christopher Hutcheson was jailed for six months for planning to hack a computer system relating to the chef’s business interests.

Hutcheson and his two sons Adam and Christopher admitted plotting to unlawfully access the system of Gordon Ramsay Holdings Limited between 2010 and 2011.

Adam and Christopher were each sentenced to four months, suspended for two years.

The sentencing came six years after Gordon first accused his father-in-law of hacking his computers.

Which TV shows has Gordon appeared on?

Gordon’s first roles in television were in two fly-on-the-kitchen-wall documentaries, Boiling Point in 1999 and Beyond Boiling Point in 2000.

Meanwhile, in 2004, Gordon appeared in Ramsay’s Kitchen Nightmares on Channel 4 and the first series of Hell’s Kitchen.

However, in 2005, Gordon was introduced to American audiences in a US version of Hell’s Kitchen.

The star also hosted an American version of Kitchen Nightmares but in 2014, he announced he was ending the series.

In addition, Gordon presented five series of The F Word, a food-based magazine programme.

More recently, Gordon has appeared in the ITV hit show Gordon, Gino and Fred: Road Trip in which he stars alongside fellow chefs Gino D’Acampo and Fred Sirieix.

And, of course, now he is delving into the game show world with BBC’s Bank Balance.

