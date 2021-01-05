Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen is set to appear on tonight’s episode of Who Wants To Be A Millionaire: The Million Pound Question.

The Changing Rooms star, 55, will discuss his ill-fated original appearance on the series.

And how he and his wife went on back on for a second go.

But when was he on? And why is he so famous? Find out the answers to these questions and more below…

When was Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen on Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?

Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen and his wife Jackie appeared on the 2006 Celebrity Couples edition of Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?

The show allowed celeb couples to compete in order to raise money for their chosen charities.

Laurence with his wife Jackie (Credit: SplashNews)

Laurence and Jackie made it to the million pound question. However, they were told they had gotten their final answer wrong, and left with just £32,000.

The final question was what is the translated from Latin motto of the United States. They answered ‘In God We Trust’ but were told it was actually ‘One Out Of Many.’

However, this was embroiled with controversy – as ‘In God We Trust’ has indeed been the official American motto since 1956.



Upon the show’s apparent error, Laurence and Jackie were invited to return onto the same series.

The second time around, they started off at £500,000 and decided not to risk their potential winnings any further.

They donated their half a million prize to The Shooting Star Children’s Hospice.

Why is Laurence famous?

Laurence Llewely-Bowen shot to fame in the 1990’s as an eccentric and flamboyant interior decorator on British television.

He made a household name for himself by being one of the lead designers in the hit BBC series Changing Rooms – which first aired in 1996.

Laurence is known for his opulent tastes (Credit: SplashNews)

He became particularly well-known for his over the top and often brightly coloured designs.

After Changing Rooms, he went on to appear in a string of reality and home decor shows.

He has been the lead judge in the Asian homed decor reality series The Apartment since 2011.

Is Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen returning to Changing Rooms?

Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen will feature in the upcoming Channel 4 reboot of Changing Rooms.

Davina McCall will also star.

Laurence on an episode of Changing Rooms in the 1990s. (Credit: BBC)

Laurence said of the upcoming show: “There’s no room for beige in our homes and, just as it was in the 90s, Changing Rooms is once more the homestyle antidote to Britain’s blues (and greys and taupes, and even Magnolia).”

Before adding: “It’s taken quite a lot of coaxing to get me under the Changing Rooms banner once more, but nothing like as much coaxing as it’s going to take for me to squeeze those leather trousers back on.”

Initial filming had to be postponed last autumn due to COVID filming restrictions and lockdown.

An official launch date has yet to be set, but it is predicted to start in springtime 2021.

How to watch Who Wants To Be A Millionaire: The Million Pound Question

Who Wants To Be A Millionaire: The Million Pound Question airs on Tuesday evening on ITV at 8pm.

Past episodes are available to stream on ITV Hub.

