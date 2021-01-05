PE with Joe Wicks is to make a comeback next week, the fitness guru has confirmed.

Father-of-two Joe kept the nation moving during last year’s lockdown with his free YouTube sessions.

And, as Boris Johnson announces the country is going into another national lockdown, PE with Joe Wicks is back.

He announced classes will restart on Monday (January 11).

How can I watch PE with Joe Wicks?

Posting to Instagram, he uploaded a video and captioned it: “PE with Joe is back Monday 11th January at 9AM (UK time).

“Please Retweet and let as many parents and schools as possible know. The sessions will be live Monday, Wednesday & Friday at 9AM on YouTube.”

In the video Joe revealed why he has decided to bring the online workouts back – and apologised for not being able to “commit to all five days”.

“I’m hoping three days is going to help young children and family get through this difficult time when schools are closed, to bring some energy, change their mood, lift their spirits and their mental health.

“Just kick their day off with something positive,” he said.

Joe Wicks is to lockdowns what Michael Bublé is to Christmas.

Joe explained that the workouts would be 20 minutes long and “focused on exercise for young children”.

He added they will be “similar to what I did during the first lockdown, but much shorter”.

One person on Twitter joked: “Joe Wicks is to lockdowns what Michael Bublé is to Christmas.”

The free workouts most definitely boosted Joe’s profile.

He has just launched his own app and apparently raked in more than “£9 million in a week”.

Sophie Ellis-Bextor’s Kitchen Disco is making a comeback this Friday (Credit: Splash News)

Who else is offering lockdown freebies?

Other famous faces are also on hand to help the nation through lockdown 3.0.

Sophie Ellis-Bextor – last seen as Alien on The Masked Singer – has confirmed her Kitchen Discos will return.

Posting on Twitter, she confirmed: “Don’t know about you guys but @richardjonesface and I need a bit of fun! NEW YEAR KITCHEN DISCO, epiphany disco, hello 2021 disco… whatever you want to call it, let’s dress up and have a little shindig.”

Sophie added: “Live on my Instagram at 6.30pm Friday January 8th.”

Last time around, Wet Wet Wet fans were delighted to discover frontman Marti Pellow was taking requests for his Lockdown Sessions.

He performed one song a day and even took part in a weekly fan Q&A, with his last track airing on New Year’s Eve, so we imagine he’ll be making a return.

Gary Barlow teamed up with Michael Ball, All Saints and Ronan Keating among many others for his Crooner Sessions.

He recently asked fans if they’d like free concerts to return and it was a resounding yes, so we guess it’s a case of watch this space…

Celebs who became teachers first time around

Myleene Klass also offered free music lessons last time around, while Carol Vorderman was on hand for maths.

David Walliams could also make his English teaching comeback, while historian Dan Snow stepped up to teach the nation’s kids history.

Could Strictly champ Oti Mabuse offer her online dance classes once more? (Credit: Splash News)

Strictly fans could also join in a free dance class with two-times winner Oti Mabuse, so eyes peeled for her waltzing into your timeline soon.

Last night (January 3), TV psychologist Emma Kenny ran a free mental health advice clinic on her socials – something that she could continue through lockdown 3.0.

