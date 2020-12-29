Fans of the old adage New Year, new you will want to head to their nearest B&M pronto.

The bargain store has just launched a huge health and fitness event designed to help you kickstart your New Year health kick.

Yes, in just a few days time millions of Brits will be swapping glasses of prosecco for protein shakes.

And, instead of reaching for the dregs of the Celebrations, your hands will be wrapped around your new bargain dumbbells.

And did we mention that they’re pink?!

The Weight Watchers Hot Air Fryer is a New Year bargain (Credit: B&M)

What is in the B&M New Year new you offering?

B&M has come up trumps with a range of fitness equipment.

There are dumbbells and kettlebells as well as training bands, gym balls and trainers.

“My goal for 2021 is self care,” said one fitness fan on Twitter.

“I’m going to invest in myself more – mental health, fitness, my spirit,” they added.

Fitness fans can pick up a kettlebell for a fiver (Credit: B&M)

You can pick up a 4kg kettlebell for a pretty light on the purse £5.

They same would set you back over £3 more at Argos.

I’m going to invest in myself more – mental health, fitness, my spirit.

There’s also a three-pack of training bands on offer for £4 – half the price of similar products on Amazon.

The Breville Blend Active is on sale for just £20 (Credit: B&M)

What’s on offer for food fans?

When it comes to eating more healthily B&M also has you covered.

Our top pick has to be the Weight Watchers Hot Air Fryer.

It makes chips that taste like they’ve been fried but uses a fraction of the oil, making them a lot healthier than a deep-fried option, but just as delicious.

What’s even more delicious is the price.

You’ll save yourself almost £14 if you pick it up at B&M, where the fryer costs just £39.

It’s currently on sale elsewhere for almost £53!

If portion control is an issue, splash just £3 of your cash on the store’s special portion control plate.

It features pictures of what you should be eating – and in which quantities – on the plate.

Chocolate isn’t banned this New Year – hurrah! (Credit: B&M)

Treat time!

And, if you still fancy a little treat now and then, that’s perfectly fine.

After all, we all know that a little of what you fancy does you good!

B&M has also launched boxes of Mars, Snickers and Twix chocolate bars that contain less than 100 calories each.

Perfect for that post-Christmas snack and they only cost £1.99 for a box of 10.

Just don’t eat them all in one go!

