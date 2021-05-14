Hot Fuzz has been one of the most successful – not to mention funniest – British films of the past 20 years and its cast have enjoyed some phenomenal success.

Featuring a who’s who of British comedy and acting talent, the film airs again tonight at 9pm on ITV2.

But what happened to that aforementioned cast and where are they now?

Simon is set to star in the next Mission Impossible film (Credit: YouTube)

What happened to the Hot Fuzz cast?

Simon Pegg

Simon, who starred as a hotshot London copper sent to a rural Gloucestershire village because he was making his colleagues in the Met look bad, went from strength to strength.

Read more: The Crown season 4 reviews: What are the critics saying?

From starring in the Star Trek reboots to appearing alongside Tom Cruise in the Mission Impossible franchise, he’s currently filming Mission Impossible 7.

Nick Frost as Danny Butterman (Credit: YouTube)

Nick Frost

Simon’s long-time collaborator Nick Frost starred as local policeman Danny Butterman in Hot Fuzz.

Since the film, he’s starred with Simon in films like Paul and The World’s End.

Now he’s landed a role in big-budget US sci-fi series, The Nevers, as a low-level London criminal.

Jim is a familiar face in film and television (Credit: YouTube)

Jim Broadbent

After a long and distinguished film and TV career – where he won an Oscar for his role in Iris in 2001 – Jim turned to comedy again in Hot Fuzz.

Since the film he’s been as busy as ever, appearing in Game of Thrones and, most recently BBC One’s Black Narcissus.

Coming next for Jim is the UK version of French Netflix hit, Call My Agent.

Olivia has gone from strength to strength (Credit: YouTube)

Olivia Colman

What can you say about Olivia Colman?

Since Hot Fuzz, where she plays the saucy PC Doris Thatcher, her star has risen into the stratosphere.

She won an Oscar in 2018 for her role as Queen Anne in The Favourite, and bagged another nomination for a supporting role in The Father.

Olivia also won praise for her portrayal of Queen Elizabeth in The Crown.

And it doesn’t stop there. Winning more acclaim for playing the godmother in Fleabag, she set to star in Sky’s serial killer drama Landscapers and big-budget Marvel series, Secret Invasion.

Paddy is about to star in the Game of Thrones prequel (Credit: London Entertainment / SplashNews.com)

Paddy Considine

One of Britain’s finest actors, Paddy played moustachioed local cop Andy Wainwright in Hot Fuzz.

He cemented his reputation by starring in The Suspicions of Mr Whicher for ITV, as well as Peaky Blinders and BBC One’s Informer.

Since Hot Fuzz he started his own rock band, but the big news from Camp Considine is that he’s currently filming the Game of Thrones prequel series, House of the Dragon.

That’s expected to hit UK screens next year on Sky Atlantic.

Bill with dance partner Oti Mabuse (Credit: BBC)

Bill Bailey

The last time we saw Bill Bailey – if you discount BBC One’s This Is My House – was when he triumphantly lifted the Strictly glitterball at Christmas.

With the coronavirus pandemic hitting live performers hard, we’re waiting to hear what tours Bill has planned next.

Lucy in Motherland (Credit: BBC)

Lucy Punch

Actress Lucy Punch only played a small role in Hot Fuzz – that of actress and Sandford council member, Eve Draper.

She met an unfortunate end in film, but she’s since become a household name thanks to BBC Two’s Motherland.

Read more: Motherland series 3: Viewers hail Anna Maxwell Martin comedy ‘the funniest show ever’

Series three of the comedy started last week, and Lucy returned as ‘supermum’ Amanda.