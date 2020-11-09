The Crown season 4 reviews: What are the critics saying?

The Crown season 4 is just days away from streaming – and the reviews are already rolling in.

The much-lauded drama will be available to stream from November on Netflix and will consist of ten episodes.

Olivia Colman reprises her role as Queen Elizabeth II, and Tobias Menzies as Prince Philip.

Newcomer Emma Corrin joins the cast as a fresh-faced Princess Diana.

The Crown season 4 introduces Emma Corrin as Princess Diana (Credit: SplashNews)

And The X Files actress Gillian Anderson plays the formidable Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher.

Judging from the series trailer, the fourth instalment shall focus on Princess Diana’s integration into the Royal Family.

And her tumultuous relationship with Prince Charles, played by Josh O’Connor.

Meanwhile, the tense relationship between The Queen and Thatcher looks set to be also thoroughly explored.

What are the critics saying?

So far the reviewers are unanimously saying excellent things about the new series.

Gillian Anderson as Margaret Thatcher in The Crown (Credit: Netflix)

What’s more, newcomers Emma Corrin and Gillian Anderson are getting particular praise.

The Independent is hailing Gillian’s performance as ‘outstanding’.

Their praise includes: “Anderson has done something extraordinary in making an often vilified historical figure feel like a real human being.”

Meanwhile The Times praises Emma Corrin’s Diana as a ‘tour de force’.

Emma Corrin with Josh O’Connor on the set of The Crown (Credit: SplashNews)

Here her performance is lauded as: “Emma Corrin’s performance blossoms and blooms and pretty soon she is a tour de force as Diana, her peeping-shyly-through-her-fringe mannerisms exactly right. She helps to make this an excellent series in which Peter Morgan’s writing sporadically fizzes.”

‘Five out of Five stars’

Empire has awarded the latest series with five out of five stars.

They claim: “In almost every respect — production design, cinematography, score, direction — this is an impeccable series.”

The review says of writer Morgan: “He meticulously juggles both standalone events — the death of Mountbatten, Michael Fagan’s bedroom break-in at Buckingham Palace — and the overarching stories to create both stand-alone, world-class cinematic episodes and the classiest, most compelling soap opera ever.”

Similarly, The Mirror has given the new season of The Crown five out of five stars.

And they’re even calling it ‘the best series yet’.

In fact, their review includes: “The Crown season 4 is the best season yet of the Netflix royal drama and boasts added momentum and marvellous performances with the additions of Gillian Anderson as Margaret Thatcher and newcomer Emma Corrin as Princess Diana.”

Will you be watching? Let us know on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.