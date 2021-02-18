Homes Under The Hammer host Martin Roberts has had an on-air tiff with his own cameraman.

The former I’m A Celebrity star and daytime telly favourite, 57, scolded his colleague in a debate about a dodgy-looking piece of masonry.

Martin talk the cameraman to task (Credit: BBC)

What did Martin Roberts say on Homes Under The Hammer?

On yesterday’s show (Wednesday February 17), Martin took a tour around a three-bedroom house in Birmingham.

Pointing to a patch of what looked like a patch of scratched or peeling wallpaper, he told viewers: “I want to engage you in a little debate which I’ve been having with Tom, my cameraman.”

“Now, he reckons this is something kind of weird, and I need your support on it because I think he’s talking complete rubbish…

“Here we have the corridor. Here we have wallpaper and I noticed this scratching and Tom the cameraman said: ‘That’s a cat.’”

A cat scratch or something more sinister? (Credit: BBC)

What else did Martin say?

Reaching up and touching that patch, Martin was keen to make his point.

“Now, look how high up it is! How tall am I? Six-foot? How could a cat get there?”

“Is it like a Mission Impossible cat?” he joked.

I don’t know. I think Tom is talking complete rubbish.

Martin continued: “Is it a feline version of Tom Cruise hanging down some kind of a bungee rope, suspending one paw out, scratching this while doing something else, with its other paw?”

He wasn’t finished there.

“I don’t know. I think Tom is talking complete rubbish,” he concluded.

In the end the property sold for £195,000, but the scratches on the wallpaper remained a mystery.

The new arrivals joined Morning Live for a chat (Credit: BBC)

What’s happening on HUTH this year?

It’s these sorts of moments that have made HUTH one of the BBC’s flagship daytime TV shows.

However, the show is receiving a shake-up for 2021.

Martin, Dion Dublin and Martel Maxwell make up the regular presenting team, but it’s set to expand to five this year.

DIY experts Jacqui Joseph and Tommy Walsh are joining the team for the new series.

Subsequently, a BBC spokesperson said: “I can’t wait for Jacqui and Tommy to get started.

“They will perfectly complement our existing crack team of presenters on one of BBC Daytime’s flagship programmes.”