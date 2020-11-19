Who are the new Homes Under The Hammer presenters?

Homes Under The Hammer are shaking up their team and adding two new presenters to the show.

The BBC One series is welcoming DIY experts Jacqui Joseph and Tommy Walsh.

How long has Homes Under The Hammer been on air and who hosts it?

Homes Under The Hammer has been on our screens since 2003. The DIY show is normally hosted by Martin Roberts, Dion Dubline, and Martel Maxwell.

However, for the 2021 series the team is set to grow from three presenters to five.

Dion Dublin, Martel Maxwell and Martin Roberts (Credit: BBC)

Has filming for the series begun?

The show is currently filming for its upcoming 2021 series, which will be airing early next year.

Both of the new presenters have extensive design and building experience, both on-screen and off-screen.

Muslim Alim, editor for BBC Daytime, said: “I can’t wait for Jacqui and Tommy to get started.”

“They will perfectly complement our existing crack team of presenters on one of BBC Daytime’s flagship programmes.”

The pair spoke to Morning Live presenters Kym Marsh and Gethin Jones (Credit: BBC)

Who is Tommy Walsh?

Tommy, who is best known for his time on Ground Force, is also a DIY enthusiast.

During a television appearance, Tommy said: “I’m really excited about getting stuck into the team”.

He continued: “As you say I’ve got a bit of experience behind me – about 60 years – and I think I could bring that to the table and make the right decisions about renovating and restoring their auction properties.”

Who is Jacqui Joseph?

Jacqui is a TV presenter who describes herself as a “Eco Interior Designer” on her personal Instagram page.

Fans may have seen her before on BBC One’s Money For Nothing.

She is passionate about recycled and re-purposed furniture and often displays her work on social media.

During an appearance on Morning Live, Jacqui said: “I’m so thrilled and excited to be joining Homes Under The Hammer, it’s a series that I‘ve watched for many years.”

“Property and interior design are real passions of mine, so I am really looking forward to meeting buyers and hearing their plans as well as joining what is a fantastic team of presenters.”

Homes Under The Hammer continues every weekday at 10am on BBC One.

