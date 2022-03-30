This Morning: Holly Willoughby fights back tears over woman whose baby died in NHS scandal

This Morning host Holly Willoughby appeared close to tears earlier today (March 30) as she took part in an emotional interview with a woman whose baby had died.

Debbie Greenaway lost one of her twins 20 years ago at a hospital trust that is now at the centre of the NHS’ biggest-ever maternity scandal.

As Debbie told her tragic story, mum-of-three Holly appeared to fight back tears.

Holly Willoughby looked to be fighting back tears on This Morning today (Credit: ITV)

What was Holly Willoughby upset about on This Morning today?

Holly and This Morning co-host Phillip Schofield interviewed Debbie Greenaway on the show today.

She went into hospital in Shrewsbury 20 years ago pregnant with twins and tragically only came home with one healthy baby.

Read more: Holly Willoughby divides This Morning fans by trying ‘risky’ fashion trend

Her son John was one of the 201 babies and nine mothers who may have survived had they been given proper care at Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust.

Holly appeared to well up when Debbie told her story.

Holly and Phil led the emotional interview (Credit: ITV)

What did Debbie say about her tragic loss?

Debbie explained: “So I went in on a Wednesday with two healthy 7lb babies, no problems. I was induced on the Wednesday morning.

“Not a lot happened, it was quite slow and then towards the end of the second day, that’s the first time the midwife couldn’t find John’s heartbeat.

Read more: Gino D’Acampo announces he’s taking a huge break from This Morning

“The midwife was fantastic, she was very concerned. Consultants came and went. There was absolutely no communication. I didn’t know what drugs I was being given and why,” she said.

Debbie revealed that she later found out they were trying to take a blood sample from John.

“One consultant, I only learned afterwards, was trying to take a fetal blood sample from John, which basically they cut his head to find his oxygen level,” she said.

At this point, host Holly exclaimed: “Oh my gosh.”

Debbie continued: “They never explained what they were doing, she had no conversation at all. I thought she was delivering them, I was in terrible pain.”

As Holly looked on, Debbie continued: “The decision to go for the caesarean was made and it was about half an hour after that so there was more delay.”

Debbie told the heartbreaking story of how she lost one of her twins (Credit: ITV)

No option but to turn off life support

Debbie then revealed she was handed her surviving child and told that there was no option but to turn off John’s life support.

As her husband handed her Daniel, a consultant came in holding John.

Debbie was handed her son – who had sadly died. However, she explained that in that moment she thought that he was alive and she’d simply misheard the previous doctor.

Devastated, Holly was heard to softly tell Debbie: “I am so sorry.”

Holly then read out an apology from the hospital trust at the centre of the scandal and praised Debbie’s bravery for speaking about her loss.

What did you think of the interview? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.