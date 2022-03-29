Gino D’Acampo announces huge break from This Morning after causing chaos today

Gino D’Acampo is quitting This Morning to move back to Italy.

The ITV chef, 45, told co-stars Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield that he won’t be returning to the studio until the end of the year.

Revealing the news to viewers, Gino said he had decided to take some time off.

Gino D’Acampo revealed he’s taking time off from This Morning (Credit: ITV)

Gino D’Acampo takes time off This Morning

He said: “I was just walking around because I am a little bit sad today because I am going to go to Italy very soon, so this is my last This Morning, until probably autumn or winter.”

Phil then replied sarcastically: “Thank god for that”.

“Unless you two are going to come to the island of Sardinia and do something live there,” replied Gino.

“Maybe we can do something down the line from Sardinia, yes. Where is my camera, where is my audience, where is my fans? Do not panic, because I have so many beautiful things for you.”

Gino D’Acampo will return to This Morning later in the year (Credit: ITV)

It’s not the first time Gino has taken a break

Gino has been a regular fixture on This Morning since 2009, and he’s been a big hit with viewers.

However, his decision to take time off isn’t the first time he’s decided to split for a while.

He previously explained: “I’ve been having six months off for the last eight to 10 years. I am a great believer that you need to have balance in life.

“If I work for six months, then I want to have a holiday for six months because my life cannot always be about work.”

Gino added: “I think there are so many beautiful things in life that you can do that have got nothing to do with work and if one has the chance, then you should take it.”

Gino causes chaos

Meanwhile, Gino never fails to make an impression on viewers when he appears.

During an advice segment earlier this month he stunned Holly and Phil.

When a caller asked how she could spice up her marriage, he had a rather unorthodox answer.

“So if you want to break down some boundaries within the limit of what you think your husband will accept… an example, time to have a threesome!” he said.

Today’s show was no exception, as the Italian chef caused chaos in the studio.

He disrupted the fashion segment by becoming a model and joining Phil and Holly by reading the autocue.

Viewers seemed to enjoy his antics, though, with several admitting they loved his “chaos”.

