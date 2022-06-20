Holly Willoughby hasn’t always been the picture of health she appears today on This Morning.

The beloved ITV star previously opened up about suffering a traumatic health battle that impacted her childhood growing up.

During a caller segment in 2020 on This Morning, Holly shared the revelation about her upbringing.

She revealed that she was born with short tendons in her legs.

As a result, she had to have her limbs stretched to stop her from walking on her tiptoes.

Holly Willoughby had a tough childhood (Credit: Splashnews)

Holly Willoughby’s childhood health woes

“When I was a kid, my tendons were really short. I had both legs put in plaster for six weeks to try and stretch it out and I had a lot of physio,” she revealed on This Morning.

Rest assured, for me, having gone through that and the physio, I am absolutely fine now.

“I had a little thing put in my shoe, like a little in-step to stop the arches. My step wasn’t right.”

However, thankfully the treatment Holly received from doctors ended up working. After some grueling hospital visits, Holly returned to full health.

This Morning host Holly Willoughby thankfully found treatment that worked (Credit: Splashnews)

Take Off taken off air?

Meanwhile, there was some tough news for Holly recently.

According to reports last month, her BBC game show Take Off, hosted by Holly and Bradley Walsh, will not be returning to screens.

The prime-time travel quiz, filmed before the COVID pandemic, saw players try to win plane tickets for luxury holidays.

However, according to a TV source, the four-episode series reportedly didn’t go down well with viewers who were hit with travel restrictions due to the virus.

A source told the tabloid: “Take Off was filmed before the pandemic when travel was much easier.

“Now, it’s more difficult with so many restrictions. It didn’t land with viewers who were grounded,” added the source. “However, Holly and Bradley loved working together and had amazing on-screen chemistry.”

Despite the show being axed, Holly will still have plenty on her plate so fans won’t be missing her for long.

As well as her regular This Morning gig, Holly was recently seen on the hit BBC series Freeze the Fear.

