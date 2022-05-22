Holly Willoughby has been delivered some upsetting news – a TV show she hosts has been reportedly “quietly axed” after one series.

The Sun reports BBC game show Take Off, hosted by Holly and Bradley Walsh, will not be back.

The prime-time travel quiz, filmed before the COVID pandemic, saw players from the studio audience try to win plane tickets for luxury holidays.

However, according to a TV source, the four-episode series was not a hit as viewers were hit with travel restrictions due to the virus.

Before its run in the summer of 2021, Take Off was produced as a Christmas special in 2019.

Holly Willoughby dealt bad news

The reported axing comes despite high hopes for the presenting partnership between two of British TV’s most-loved figures.

Additionally, the show was produced by Hungry Bear Media, a company belonging to Holly’s husband Dan ­Baldwin.

A source told the tabloid: “Take Off was filmed before the pandemic when travel was much easier.

“Now, it’s more difficult with so many restrictions. It didn’t land with viewers who were grounded.

“However, Holly and Bradley loved working together and had amazing on-screen chemistry.”

The BBC did not comment to The Sun. ED! has approached a representative for the BBC for comment.

Fans need not fret too much, however. We’re sure both Holly and Bradders won’t be short of work.

No doubt they will manage to keep themselves busy with all of the other projects that mean they are two of the most prolific and popular personalities on the box.

These include This Morning and Freeze the Fear for Holly, and The Larkins and The Chase among many more for Bradley.

