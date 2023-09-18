Holly Willoughby looks sensational as she wears the tiniest of bikinis during trip to Italy

This Morning star Holly Willoughby looked stunning as she rocked a tiny bikini in a series of new pics from her sun-soaked summer break.

The TV favourite, 42, has had a rather dramatic past 12 months, what with former pal and co-host Phillip Schofield’s affair scandal and his ultimate exit from ITV.

But Holly appeared to put the drama behind her as she relaxed on her extended break from This Morning.

Holly shared a slew of sizzling snaps (Credit: ITV)

This Morning star Holly Willoughby wows in bikini

Taking to her Wylde Moon Instagram account, Holly shared a slew of snaps of herself on holiday in Florence. In one snap she’s seen looking up at Michelangelo’s David and in another she’s sipping a cocktail. The mum-of-three also slipped into a mega-stylish yellow and green floral dress and teamed it with a straw beach hat and black shades.

The caption read: “Holly Willoughby has just posted photos from her anniversary trip to Italy and other summer memories in her ‘Postcards from the Summer 2023’ WYLDE Moonboard… at the link in our bio.”

Over on the website, Holly shared a couple of gorgeous bikini pics. In one snap she’s seen raising a toast in a tiny purple banded bikini. In another Holly is seen on a boat in black swimwear.

Speaking about her holiday, Holly said: “Our 16th wedding anniversary collided with Blur’s 35th anniversary reunion tour, and as lifelong fans, Dan and I went to go and see them perform in Lucca, Tuscany. That area of Italy always holds a special place for us as it’s where Dan’s mum, Sandra, was from.”

Further down, a pic of Holly smiling holding a huge salad while wearing a black bandeau bikini features.

Holly Willoughby fans gush over TV star

As expected, Holly’s followers and fans couldn’t get enough of her latest post. Rushing to the comments section, one person penned: “Beautiful soul inside and out.”

Another dished out the compliments and gushed: “I love Holly so much, so beautiful as a person.” A third quipped: “I wish I was there with you.”

Holly and Phil’s friendship seems to be at an end (Credit: ITV)

Holly Willoughby issued blow by Phillip

It comes after Holly’s former pal Phillip issued yet another blow to the This Morning star.

Over on Phillip’s Instagram, he had previously uploaded snaps of Holly hosting This Morning. As well as snaps from their holiday in Portugal together. However, those pictures have now vanished. Phillip still has pictures of himself with other former co-stars though, like Josie Gibson and Alison Hammond.

‘Phillip is trying to leave Holly behind,’ says source

A source alleged to the MailOnline: “Holly and Phil used to post pictures together for fun, they were huge parts of one another’s lives and they loved to show their viewers how close they are.

“The fact that Phil appears to have removed them from his page is very telling about how he feels about Holly.”

The insider added: “He seems to have moved on for good now, and is trying to leave Holly behind.”

