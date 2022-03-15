Holly Willoughby’s absence ‘annoyance’ as This Morning replacement Josie Gibson wins over fans

Holly Willoughby was forced to miss This Morning again today as she was replaced by Josie Gibson.

Mum-of-three Holly, 41, has tested positive for Covid-19 and therefore can’t host This Morning.

However, on Tuesday’s show, her co-star Phillip Schofield said Holly is “fine” but “annoyed”.

Josie filled in for Holly on This Morning today alongside Phillip Schofield (Credit: ITV)

Holly Willoughby misses This Morning

Phil told viewers: “Holly obviously still got rona so sending her massive love.

“Texting her throughout the day and making sure she’s OK. She’s fine, just annoyed.

“Lots of love, get well soon.”

Josie won over viewers again today (Credit: ITV)

What did This Morning viewers say?

Yesterday and today Josie stood in for Holly and viewers were over the moon.

They loved her chemistry with Phil and wanted to see more of her.

One person said on Twitter: “I absolutely LOVE Phil and Josie together! #ThisMorning.”

Josie is a breath of fresh air, and just what is needed at the moment.

Another wrote: “I love Josie! Can we keep her for every day please.”

A third added: “Josie is a breath of fresh air, and just what is needed at the moment.”

One tweeted: “PLEASE lots more of Josie, an absolute breath of fresh air and by far the best stand-in presenter.”

Holly has tested positive for Covid-19 (Credit: ITV)

This Morning fans want more of Josie!

It comes after Holly was forced to miss yesterday’s show due to her Covid diagnosis.

Many people were begging to have Josie on the show all the time following her hosting stint.

One said: “I love Josie on This Morning. If Holly moves on I think she is a good candidate for her seat!”

Another added: “Josie looks absolutely stunning on This Morning. Fantastic presenter. I want to see more of her.”

This Morning airs on ITV, weekdays, from 10am.

