Holly Willoughby tears up over family’s incredible isolation song amid coronavirus crisis

TV's Holly Willoughby became emotional on This Morning over a family's self-isolation song amid the coronavirus pandemic.

A family-of-six created a lockdown-themed rendition of Les Misérables' One Day More and it's gone viral.

The song contained lyrics such as "every man will need vaccines" and "make some respirators now".

The family-of-six created a lockdown-themed rendition of Les Misérables' One Day More (Credit: ITV)

It also contained funny lyrics such as "have you seen my brother's hair" and "do I change my underwear".

The song concluded: "We will join the people's heroes. We will phone those left alone. Our grandparents are miles away.

I think it's just that family coming together and doing that. It's just so nice.

"Tomorrow we'll be far away, tomorrow is a judgement day, tomorrow we'll discover what Tesco Online has got in store.

"One more day."

After the song was played, Holly became teary as she said: "Bravo! Bravo! I love that. It makes me really emotional."

Holly Willoughby became emotional on This Morning over a family's self-isolation song (Credit: ITV)

Her co-star Phillip Schofield said: "You cried!" to which Holly said: "I know and it's really funny so I don't know why.

"I think it's just that family coming together and doing that. It's just so nice."

As the family appeared on the programme via video call, Phil joked: "Look what you did to Holly!"

Holly said: "There are so many families out there trying to think of things to do and there's something magical that happens when a family does that and comes together."

What did the family say?

Dad Dr Ben Marsh, a history lecturer at the University of Kent, revealed the family don't have any musical theatre background but all play instruments.

Mum Danielle said it's been "the craziest 40 hours" (Credit: ITV)

Mum Danielle revealed their Facebook post has racked up over 400,000 views since Sunday afternoon (March 29).

She added: "It is completely surreal, it has been the craziest 40 hours.

"We recorded it after tea on Sunday and we thought we'd put it up and tag a few friends so they can have a bit of a laugh.

"A few people then asked if they could share it and it just snowballed."

This Morning airs on ITV, every week day, at 10am.

