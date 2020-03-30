Holly Willoughby 'salutes the NHS' as she presents Monday's This Morning in a blue blouse

Gorgeous This Morning host Holly Willoughby looked far from blue as she presented Monday's show in a pretty high street blouse.

Holly teamed the £145 Reiss Liddy ruffle detailed shirt with a pair of black J Crew trousers costing £100.

It's thought Holly recycled the trousers, with fashion bloggers commenting she'd originally worn them back in February.

Commenting on her daily #HWstyle picture on Instagram, Holly's followers said they "loved" her outfit choice.

And some even said she paid tribute to the NHS with her colour choice.

"Love the look, definitely a salute to the NHS," said one.

Others flooded the comments section of the post with blue hearts.

Last week, during the Clap For Carers, London landmarks turned blue in honour of the NHS.

Holly is currently doing her own hair and make-up, with her stylist advising her from afar during social distancing.

One follower said: "Beautiful as always. Stay safe Holly."

Another added: "Loving the outfit."

"Gorgeous and classy"

A third added: "Always looking gorgeous and classy."

"That shirt is lush," another commented.

Some said host Holly Willoughby paid tribute to the NHS in her blue blouse (Credit: Reiss)

"Reiss is the best," another declared.

"I have this blouse. That has made my day! It’s the little things that keep us going," said another.

"Love your outfit," said another of the star's followers.

"Morning Holly. I love your outfit," another commented.

Others took the opportunity to thank Holly and her co-host Phillip Schofield for getting them through lockdown.

"ITV daytime is getting me through! Thank you @hollywilloughby @schofe," said one.

"So glad you're back," another commented.

I have this blouse. That has made my day!

"Love that I can still watch you and @schofe on This Morning, keeping us up to date with things and some kind of routine in our lives!" said another.

They added: "Keep up the amazing work guys!!"

Viewers told Holly and Phil to keep up the good work (Credit: ITV)

Over the weekend, Holly was pictured stocking up on essential items on a trip to the supermarket.

She was seen wearing a black puffa jacket and black leather gloves as she carried three bags for life.

And just like on screen on This Morning, Holly adhered to the government's social distancing regulations.

On Monday's show, TV's Judge Robert Rinder revealed he was "just through the other side" of coronavirus.

