Holly Willoughby squirms as This Morning guest reveals she tried to pull tooth out with pliers

TV duo Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield were shocked when a This Morning guest revealed she tried to pull her own tooth out.

Fay Rayward attempted to pull her own tooth out using a pair of pliers after being denied an emergency appointment.

She appeared on Thursday's show and explained how she tried to relieve her pain.

Fay Rayward attempted to pull her own tooth out using a pair of pliers (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Phillip Schofield ticks off This Morning producer for eating biscuits 'in his ear'

Fay explained that she was left in pain after a filling fell out and her tooth began to crack.

She was prescribed antibiotics however the pain became increasingly worse.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic and lockdown, Fay wasn't able to get a dental appointment because it wasn't an emergency or a "serious case".

However, after six days of pain, Fay decided to try and fix it herself and grabbed a pair of pliers.

Fay was in pain after a filling fell out (Credit: ITV)

She said: "I was trying to bear with it. I knew what the situation would be with dentists during lockdown."

Speaking about taking matters into her own hands, Fay continued: "It was desperate measures. I was crying and didn't know what to do.

"I started with tweezers tying to loosen the tooth and got my husband's pliers and tried to remove it myself."

Holly cringes

Holly squirmed as a clip of Fay trying to fix her tooth played.

She said: "Oh my God! Fay, what are you doing?"

Holly and Phil cringed as Fay described trying to pull the tooth out (Credit: ITV)

Fay admitted: "I just wanted that relief."

Fay eventually had her tooth extracted by a dentist.

Read more: This Morning viewers unimpressed with Deidre Sanders' advice to woman who lost baby

Viewers were also left cringing at the segment, with one person admitting it made them feel "faint".

What did they say?

They wrote: "I feel faint thinking about someone trying to rag their own tooth out."

I feel faint thinking about someone trying to rag their own tooth out 🤢#ThisMorning — Ⓢⓗⓐⓤⓝ Ⓛⓛⓞⓨⓓ (@shaunll0001) May 21, 2020

Another tweeted: "This whole dentist thing and the woman attempting to pull her own tooth out is making me cringe.

"Especially because my own filling came out the other day."

A third said: "Absolutely CRINGING at this woman talking about her tooth story. My stomach is turning."

This whole dentist thing and the woman attempting to pull her own tooth out is making me cringe, especially because my own filling came out the other day 🙈 #ThisMorning — Lauren Danielle ✨ (@LrnDanielle12) May 21, 2020

Absolutely CRINGING at this woman talking about her tooth story. My stomach is turning 🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮 #ThisMorning — Annalise Chapman (@AnnaliseChapman) May 21, 2020

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.