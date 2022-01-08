Holly Willoughby surprised a few Saturday Kitchen viewers earlier today as she revealed her favourite snack.

She appeared on the BBC cooking show for the first time in a pre-recorded episode this morning (Saturday January 8).

But TV host Holly sparked off quite a reaction on social media as she discussed her food preferences.

And although many people could see where she was coming from with her views on seafood and fish, her preferred nibble was anything but predictable.

What did Holly Willoughby reveal on Saturday Kitchen?

Holly told host Matt Tebbutt her favourite food ever – and the basis for her Food Heaven selection – is Chicken Kiev.

She reminisced about how it reminded her of seeing friends after school and eating dinner with them.

But she also recalled how mini versions of her preferred grub could burn her mouth, too.

This Morning host Holly also said she adores cheese and fondue, partly inspired by her season working at a ski resort.

However, Hols did admit she’s not always keen on seafood – although she can stomach eating mussels if she scoffs them in the dark.

But Holly has to draw the line with tinned tuna, likening it to ‘cat food’. And Holly also remembers how awful she found it when she lived with her sister, who does enjoy the fish.

What other food does Holly like to treat herself with?

Holly’s fondness for cheese also cropped up when she mentioned what she enjoys as a foody treat.

You’ve just gone way up in my estimation.

And while many viewers noted on Twitter how much they approved of Holly’s unlikely choice, several were still taken aback.

That’s because Holly indicated she is quite partial to a popular pub snack… wrapped in cheese.

She demonstrated how she eats a pork scratching wrapped in cheese.

How did viewers react?

One observer expressed admiration for Holly’s pick as they compared their own tastes to hers.

“Holly Willoughby is wrapping cheese slices around pork scratchings as her treat dish and she’s totally stolen my gig #SaturdayKitchen,” they tweeted.

Holly was sooo happy to get her Food Heaven! Chicken Kiev with a Gruyère Cheese Fondue 🙂 @knackeredmutha recommends with Extra Special Chardonnay 2020 (Asda, £6)

Find all recipes from today’s show here: https://t.co/SL4d5Dd1FO#SaturdayKitchen @hollywills @matt_tebbutt pic.twitter.com/SM5hrvO4z7 — SaturdayKitchen (@SaturdayKitchen) January 8, 2022

Similarly, another person wrote: “@hollywills pork scratching wrapped in filthy cheese – you’ve just gone way up in my estimation. See also pickle egg dropped in ready salted crisps.”

A third person felt inspired by Holly, contributing: “@hollywills has just wrapped a pork scratching in a slice of cheese on @SaturdayKitchen and I just feel like I have failed at life because I have never tried this before. #foodtips #lifehacks.”

And a fourth also gave Holly’s suggestion the thumbs up. They added: “Pork scratching wrapped in Dairylea. As recommended by @hollywills on @SaturdayKitchen. OMG… a food sensation!”

However, one person joked: “Holly Willoughby wrote a self help book last year and now she’s on Saturday Kitchen eating pork scratchings wrapped in cheese slices.”

And someone else wisecracked that they were put off by Holly’s ideal bite.

“I cannot find any fault with Holly Willoughby except that she likes pork scratchings,” they chuckled.

Another added: “Some very strange snacks today #SaturdayKitchen pork scratchings wrapped in plastic cheese.”

