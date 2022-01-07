TV favourite Holly Willoughby and her dog pal are making the most of her remaining time off from This Morning.

Holly and Phillip Schofield are expected to return to hosting duties for the ITV daytime show on Monday January 10.

But until then Holly, 40, has been enjoying a pedicure… and beloved Bailey accompanied her!

Not long to wait until Phil and Holly are back on This Morning (Credit: This Morning/YouTube)

Holly Willoughby and her dog

Holly shared an image on Instagram earlier today (Friday January 7) that left fans soppy over her gorgeous pup.

It showed Bailey looking up and directly into the camera lens as Holly’s right foot was attended to.

Tagging in the nail salon she was attending, Holly joked they had “a little helper” in the caption.

How did Instagram followers react to Holly and her puppy?

The snap pulled in plenty of engagements in rapid order, with nearly 20,000 Likes left within a couple of hours.

Scores of followers also left appreciative comments, with several remarking on how Bailey’s eyes could melt hearts.

“Such sweet kind eyes,” one enamoured person wrote.

Look at that gorgeous puppy face.

Another person pondered whether a dog should be allowed in a beauty salon. But someone else noted how they also take their dog “everywhere they can” and would do the same as Hols.

And others took the opportunity to wish Holly a happy new year and ask about when she will be back on the box.

Holly is enjoying her final days off from This Morning (Credit: SplashNews.com)

But the majority of fans who took the time to comment made it clear just how adorable they find Bailey.

Fellow TV presenter Davina McCall cooed: “OMG the way he is looking at you. That’s love.”

“Look at that gorgeous puppy face,” gushed another observer.

And a third summed it up: “So cute!”

This Morning airs on ITV, weekdays, at 10am.

