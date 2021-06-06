holly Willoughby masked dancer: star dresses as a sponge
TV

Holly Willoughby pokes fun at her Masked Dancer outfit and admits she came ‘dressed as a sponge’

The This Morning host was left a little red-faced

By Nancy Brown

Holly Willoughby appeared on the final of The Masked Dancer last night (June 5) and looked gorgeous in head-to-toe yellow.

That is until Carwash appeared dancing alongside two yellow sponges.

As he took to the stage for his first performance, Holly declared: “Oh my god I look like a sponge!”

holly Willoughby masked dancer: star dresses as a sponge
Holly Willoughby joined The Masked Dancer judging panel for the final (Credit: ITV)

What did Holly Willoughby wear on The Masked Dancer?

Holly wore a bright yellow one-shoulder dress by Alex Perry for The Masked Dancer final.

It’s pretty pricey. The crepe dress retails at £1,790.

However, Holly was left a little red faced as Louis Smith – who was later unveiled as Carwash and crowned the champion – danced onto the stage.

Read more: Holly Willoughby in line for ‘huge pay rise’ amid legal battle?

Standing up to dance along, Holly suddenly realised she looked like one of his backing dancers who were also dressed in head-to-toe yellow.

Except they weren’t wearing a designer dress, they were in fancy dress sponge costumes.

Holly pokes fun at her outfit

After the show, Holly posted her outfit details up on Instagram.

After paying tribute to the dancers, including her relation Tamzin Outhwaite, Holly again poked fun at herself.

Read more: Holly Willoughby teases acting debut with behind-the-scenes picture

She said: “Who’s that behind the mask… hope you enjoyed the show tonight… can’t believe I didn’t get @glamzin … so so proud of her!!!! Also congratulations to @louissmith1989 for being an epic champion! 💃🏻 🕺🏻 🎭.

“Thank you to the whole @themaskeddanceruk team for allowing me to come and play.”

She then added: “Dress by @alexperryofficial And Jewellery @stephenwebsterjewellery 💛 #sponge.”

holly Willoughby masked dancer: star dresses as a sponge
Holly Willoughby was left red-faced as she matched with the sponge backing dancers last night (Credit: ITV)

What did Holly’s followers say?

Her stylist Danni Whiteman was one of the first to comment, laughing at Holly’s hashtag.

However, no one else was laughing at Holly’s expense.

In fact, her fans commented that she looked entirely gorgeous.

I wish you took a photo with those two sponges!

“Seriously, who else could pull off a yellow dress like this?” said one.

“You look amazing Holls, you really suit that colour,” said another.

A third commented: “You looked beautiful tonight.”

However, one fan did comment that Holly missed a trick.

They said: “I wish you took a photo with those two sponges!”

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us what you think of our story.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Emmerdale: Gabby Thomas’s baby bump leaves viewers baffled
Gogglebox celebrity cast
Gogglebox celebrity cast: Clare Balding accused of ‘belittling’ her wife Alice Arnold by viewers
kelly brook boyfriend: star rules out marriage
Kelly Brook won’t marry boyfriend Jeremy – despite being engaged four times
Stacey Solomon
Stacey Solomon ‘still exhausted’ weeks after sharing fatigue fears – ‘What’s wrong with me?’
Lorraine Kelly Celebrity Gogglebx viewers
Lorraine Kelly divides viewers’ opinions on Celebrity Gogglebox
Emmerdale Wendy and so n Luke
Emmerdale SPOILERS: Wendy Posner plots to free Robert Sugden from prison