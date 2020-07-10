Holly Willoughby ‘embarrassed’ by Phillip Schofield’s comments in front of her ‘crush’

TV's Holly Willoughby was left red-faced when Phillip Schofield embarrassed her in front of a This Morning guest.

Actor Rupert Penry-Jones, who is apparently one of Holly's favourite TV stars, appeared on Friday's show to discuss his upcoming film, Love Sarah.

But near the end of the interview, Phil made a joke about a restraining order leaving Holly cringing.

Holly Willoughby was left red-faced when Phil embarrassed her in front of Rupert (Credit: ITV)

What happened?

Phil said: "Thank you very much, I mean Holly was..."

Holly cut in: "Oh here we go! You've done really well so far Schofield."

Phil joked: "What? I don't know what you're talking about. But the restraining order is still in place Rupert, so don't worry," as Holly and Rupert burst into laughter.

Phil joked a restraining order was in place to keep Holly away from Rupert (Credit: ITV)

Phil added: "She's not allowed within two metres of you."

As they said bye to Rupert, Phil had a huge grin on his face.

Holly screwed up a piece of paper and threw it at him as she exclaimed: "You! That was so naughty."

What are best friends for if not to bring up your crush on Rupert Penry-Jones in front of him on national TV?



We think Holly might be a tad embarrassed after that 🙈 #ThisMorning pic.twitter.com/nfL3gWp1tW — This Morning (@thismorning) July 10, 2020

Speaking to the camera, Holly revealed: "I said to him, 'Please don't embarrass me today' and he went, 'Listen I did it before and you got over that so you'll get over it again.'

"I said, 'what sort of friend says that!'"

However, Rupert was still on the video call as Phil said: "He's still on the line!"

Holly admitted she was "embarrassed" (Credit: ITV)

Laughing, Holly said: "Go away! Now I'm embarrassed. I've gone red."

As the show went to an advert break, Phil was heard chanting: "You loved him, you really loved him."

Holly and Phil's last day

Meanwhile, today was Holly and Phil's final show as they headed on their two-month summer break.

At the end of the programme, they reminisced on their best bits throughout the last year.

They also looked back on more serious parts of the show such as the moment Phil came out as gay and Alison Hammond's tearful response to the murder of George Floyd.

Phil and Holly hosted their final show today (Credit: ITV)

After watching the montage of clips, Phil told Holly: "Hopefully, when we come back in September, I can give you a bloody hug."

Slightly emotional, Holly replied: "I hope so. That would be really nice, I really look forward to it.

"All that remains for us to say is have the most wonderful summer."

Phil added: "Eamonn [Holmes] and Ruth [Langsford] will be here to keep you company from Monday."

