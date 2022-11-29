Holly Willoughby returned to Celebrity Juice last night for its final episode, along with a host of other familiar faces.

The 41-year-old This Morning took to Instagram last night to say goodbye to the show, as well as to send love to her co-star, Keith Lemon.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby)

Holly Willoughby pays tribute to Celebrity Juice

Last night saw Holly film the final episode of Celebrity Juice.

The hit game show launched back in 2008 and has enjoyed 26 fun-filled seasons.

Holly, who was a team captain on the show between 2008 and 2020, returned to take part in the show’s final ever episode.

Fearne Cotton, a team captain between 2008 and 2018, also returned too.

Taking to Instagram after filming, Holly said goodbye to Celebrity Juice – and its host, Keith Lemon too.

In a post for her 8.1 million followers to see, Holly posed for a selfie with Keith and Fearne on the show’s set.

“If I don’t see ya’ through the week, I’ll see ya’ through the window,” she captioned the snap.

“It’s been a pleasure.”

Holly also shared: “With a heavy heart it’s time to say goodbye and thank you to @celebjuiceofficial.”

She also revealed that her “final farewell outfit” was a “nod” to “the legend that is @keithlemon”.

Holly added: “Oosh… love you.”

Holly was a team captain for 12 years on Celebrity Juice (Credit: YouTube)

Fans react to Holly Willoughby’s Celebrity Juice post

A number of Holly’s followers took to the comments section to gush over her post.

Many took the opportunity to reminisce over Celebrity Juice’s past and Holly’s time on the show.

“Brilliant back to when the show was good,” one follower commented.

“Look at these icons iconing! Love you, Holly,” a third wrote.

“When Juice was at it’s best [crying emoji],” another said.

“Those where the days. Sad times goodbye,” a fifth wrote.

Not everyone was sad to see Celebrity Juice leave TV screens forever though.

“Thank god that rubbish is over, well past it’s date! You’re better on This Morning – IMO,” one fan wrote.

Holly and Phillip have been absent from screens (Credit: ITV)

This Morning forced off-air

Holly and Phillip Schofield were forced to take a break from This Morning last week after the show was dropped from ITV’s schedules in favour of World Cup coverage.

This Morning was off air for the majority of last week and didn’t return to screens until last Friday.

However, when it did, it was Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary who were hosting, not Holly and Phillip.

Yesterday saw the show dropped from schedules once again in favour of the Cameroon vs Serbia match.

Viewers, as expected, weren’t happy.

“Almost 10 hours of football today. Even CAMSER [Cameroon vs Serbia] jump the queue over Holly and Phil. Where’s the diversity of offering for those not keen to watch matches that are of no interest?” one viewer tweeted.

“Peeved that @thismorning isn’t on tomorrow because of the pigging football,” another wrote on Sunday (November 27).

However, the show is back on today – and will air uninterrupted for the rest of the week!

The final episode of Celebrity Juice airs on ITV2 on December 8.

Read more: Entertainment Daily Awards 2022: Vote for your Best-Loved Presenter now!

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.