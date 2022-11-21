This Morning viewers fume as show taken off air for days in huge schedule shake-up

This Morning today (Monday, November 21) is the last edition of the show for days now, thanks to a huge scheduling shake-up by ITV.

The show is being dropped in favour of World Cup coverage until Friday (November 25) – and viewers aren’t happy at all.

This is the first and last time viewers will see Phil and Holly this week (Credit: ITV)

This Morning today last for days

This Morning today is set to be the last edition of the show until Friday.

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield confirmed the news at the end of today’s edition of the show.

“That’s it from us for today,” Holly said, brandishing an English flag and a Welsh flag. Phillip had some too.

“Right, the World Cup is on ITV for the next few mornings,” Phillip added.

“Alison [Hammond] and Dermot [O’Leary] will be with you Friday,” he continued, as he and Holly waved their flags.

“We will see you next week.”

“All that’s left for us to say is good luck England, good luck Wales and we’ll see you next week,” Holly said.

Viewers aren’t happy that the World Cup will take precedent over This Morning (Credit: CoverImages.com)

This Morning today viewers complain

As expected, fans of This Morning aren’t happy that the show is being dropped from the schedules in favour of the World Cup.

Some viewers took to Twitter to air their thoughts on the scheduling shake-up.

“Are they taking the [bleeping] [bleep]? No telly all week because of the football? Put it on ITV2 fgs,” one viewer ranted.

“That’s ridiculous!” another replied.

“Wait there’s no This Morning now? [Bleeping] football, I hate it and I hate that it’s now impacting my very important routine, I don’t like change,” a third wrote.

Some viewers weren’t happy with the football being discussed on the programme at all, let alone it replacing it in the schedules.

“Oh no, we’re gonna have to suffer presenters going on about bloody football for weeks. I don’t care!” one fan ranted.

Alison wowed viewers with her outfit (Credit: ITV)

Alison Hammond gets viewers talking

In other This Morning-related news, Alison Hammond got viewers talking on Friday (November 18) with her outfit.

The 47-year-old was wearing a black midi dress with silver sparkles on.

It’s safe to say that viewers of the show were big fans of the Birmingham-born star’s look.

Many took to Twitter to gush over the presenter.

“Alison is looking absolutely stunning this morning,” one viewer tweeted.

“Alison you look absolutely amazing,” another said. “You look incredible,” a third said to the star.

Some fans were also desperate to know where Alison had got her dress from.

“Looking absolutely beautiful and love the dress. Where’s it from please?” one asked the star.

It turns out that the dress is from Live Unlimited and costs £109.

This Morning will return on Friday (November 25) at 10am on ITV1 and ITVX.

What do you think of This Morning being dropped in favour of the World Cup? Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your thoughts.