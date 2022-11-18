Alison Hammond looked gorgeous in a festive dress today on This Morning (November 18).

Showcasing her weight loss, Alison wore a black midi dress with silver sparkles.

And it left fans of the show asking the very same question as they paid Alison quite the compliment.

Alison Hammond wore a gorgeous dress today as she hosted This Morning alongside Dermot O’Leary (Credit: ITV)

Alison Hammond dress today: Viewers ‘loved’ it

This Morning fans took to Twitter and Instagram to share their delight over Alison’s look today.

As she hosted the show alongside Dermot O’Leary, the comments came flooding in.

“Alison is looking absolutely stunning this morning,” said one.

“Alison looking lovely,” said a second.

“You look incredible,” said a third of her transformation.

“Alison you look absolutely amazing,” another commented.

Where is Alison’s dress today from?

Well that was the question on everyone’s lips as they watched This Morning today.

“Looking absolutely beautiful and love the dress. Where’s it from please?” asked one.

“Love the dress! Where is it from please?” asked another.

“Love your dress, it looks really nice, where is it from please?” said another.

“Please where is your dress from?” pleaded another fan of the look.

Fear not as ED! has found the dress online.

So if you want to splash out and treat yourself to a gorgeous festive dress, head to the Live Unlimited website.

Alison’s Black & Silver Textured Tiered Dress is part of the brand’s new partywear collection.

You can get it here!

The dress costs £109, so admittedly it is more of an investment piece.

But it’s a hugely inclusive label, with sizes from 12 to 28 in stock online.

The dress Alison Hammond wore today costs £109 and is from Live Unlimited (Credit: Live Unlimited)

Alison Hammond’s weight loss

Of course, Alison has had quite the transformation over recent months.

Alison, 47, opened up about her weight-loss journey last year and this year.

After the tragic death of her mother in 2020, the star decided to put her own health first and has since been cutting back on sugar, drinking more water and getting regular exercise.

Alison’s lifestyle change was also boosted after she was diagnosed with a pre-diabetic condition.

“I’ve never had health issues until then,” she explained at the time.

“It scared me because my mum had diabetes and I want to be there for my son. I decided to do something about it. I go for walks and I cut out sugar. I feel a lot better,” she added.

Awards boost for This Morning star

