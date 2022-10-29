Alison Hammond revealed her weight loss earlier this year and admitted she lost ‘several stone’ after cutting one particular thing out of her diet.

The This Morning star felt prompted to make the change after a tragic incident that happened in her personal life.

I Can See Your Voice star Alison, 47, has talked previously about her issues with body image and weight. In 2014, she had a gastric band fitted after she struggled to lose weight through dieting.

Still, despite her success story, the motivation that Alison felt to bring it to life is mired in family tragedy.

Alison Hammond’s weight loss following family tragedy

Alison has attributed her recent weight loss to one thing being removed from her diet.

And she made the decision to do this after her mother passed away from cancer in 2020. Her mother also suffered with diabetes before she died.

I’ve never had health issues until then.

The presenter herself was even diagnosed with a pre-diabetic condition. These two things encouraged Alison to cut sugar out of her diet.

Speaking to The Sun in October last year, the presenter opened up about her diagnosis, as well as her mother’s death.

“I’ve never had health issues until then. It scared me because my mum had diabetes and I want to be there for my son. I decided to do something about it. I go for walks and I cut out sugar. I feel a lot better,” she said.

The star went on to say that she wasn’t weighing herself because with weight loss “you feel it in your clothes”.

She also eats more fruit and vegetables on her current diet, and Alison has been drinking more water after realising she’d kept mistaking thirst for hunger.

She added: “I’m doing a bit more exercise. I now have a personal trainer and he’s amazing. I work at my own pace – we do circuits and I absolutely love it.”

Such dietary and lifestyle changes have meant that Alison, inspired by her mother’s passing, has even been able to reverse her pre-diabetic condition.

Alison Hammond shows off weight loss transformation on This Morning

Despite her appearance on I Can See Your Voice tonight (October 29), it won’t be the first time that viewers will see Alison’s tremendous weight loss.

When the mother-of-one appeared on This Morning recently, it was a transformation that impressed fellow show host Dermot O’Leary.

“You look sensational today,” the former X Factor presenter told her.

Crew in the studio even told Alison that she now looked like former US First Lady Michelle Obama.

“We do think you would be a very good leader of the country,” Dermot then joked.

Alison replied by saying: “I hope I live up to how I look.”

