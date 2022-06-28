The murders of Holly Wells and Jessica Chapman are being turned into a TV drama by Channel 5.

The three-part series was announced earlier this year.

However, now the actors cast in the roles of Maxine Carr and Ian Huntley have started filming in Ireland.

The murders of Soham girls Holly and Jessica will play out in Maxine (Credit: Channel 5)

Cast announced in Channel 5 drama Maxine

According to The Sun, filming for the “chilling” new drama has just started.

It will tell the story of Huntley and Carr through her eyes, a statement said.

Read more: Where are Holly and Jessica’s parents now?

Coming 20 years after the Soham murders, their story will unravel in Channel 5 drama Maxine.

Little-known actress Jemma Carlton has signed up to play Maxine – up until now her roles have been limited to the theatre.

Huntley, meanwhile, is being played by a former Line of Duty star.

Rising star Scott Reid will play the murderer.

Fans will no doubt recognise him from series 4 of the Jed Mercurio drama, in which he played Michael Farmer.

Ian Huntley will be played by an actor who appeared in Line of Duty (Credit: Channel 5)

Holly and Jessica murders: Resemblance to Carr is ‘chilling’

One witness told the paper Jemma’s likeness to Maxine is uncanny.

“It was chilling. They didn’t want to cast someone too high-profile an actress to play Maxine but Jemma perfectly captures her sullen look,” they said.

Announcing the drama, a Channel 5 statement revealed: “This ­three-part drama will explore their tumultuous relationship through Maxine’s perspective.

Read more: Who is Wendy Crozier in Coronation Street? What happened between her and Ken Barlow?

“Why she lied for him and how she became public enemy number one, as well as reflect the scale of the police investigation and subsequent media frenzy around the biggest manhunt ever seen in British history.

“Maxine will examine the investigation of school assistant Maxine Carr and her caretaker fiancé Ian Huntley, who was later imprisoned for the double murder of schoolgirls Holly Wells and Jessica Chapman, the tragic case that shocked the nation.”

What happened to Holly and Jessica?

Holly and Jessica were found dumped in a ditch two weeks after the disappeared from a family barbecue.

Huntley was found guilty of their murders and will spend at lest 40 years in jail.

Maxine Carr, meanwhile, was jailed for three and a half years after giving Huntley – her fiancé – a false alibi.

She was released in 2004 with a new identity.

So what do you think? Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us.