HM Prison Holloway was home to a number of notorious inmates, including serial killers, before it closed its doors in 2016.

Channel 5 is airing a repeat of its documentary Inside Holloway Prison, taking viewers through the halls, cells and stories of one of the most notorious jails in British history.

The site of Holloway in London (Credit: Richard Gardner/Cover Images)

But who were the most famous inmates at the London facility?

Read on to find out.

Murderers and other serious offenders among inmates at Holloway Prison

Ruth Ellis

Ruth Ellis is one famous inmate at Holloway. She was the last to be executed in the UK.

Authorities hanged her in 1955 for the murder of her lover, David Blakely.

Ellis shot and killed him outside Magdala pub in Hampstead just a few months before her execution. She had turned the gun on herself, but it jammed.

Following the Soham murders, Maxine Carr spent time at Holloway (Credit: Crime and Investigation UK / YouTube)

Maxine Carr

Carr was the partner of Ian Huntley, the man who murdered schoolgirls Holly Wells and Jessica Chapman in 2002.

She faced prison time on the grounds of providing a false alibi for Huntley to help in covering up what became known as the Soham murders.

However, a court later ruled she hadn’t played a part in the murders and, upon her release, granted Carr lifetime anonymity.

Emma Humphreys

Humphreys was jailed in 1985 after a court found her guilty of murdering her violent boyfriend and pimp, Trevor Armitage.

She was only 17 at the time and after 10 years behind bars, she successfully appealed her conviction, arguing that the killing took place after long-term provocation.

With her conviction reduced to manslaughter, she was released.

Moors Murderer Myra Hindley was among the most infamous inmates (Credit: Real Stories / YouTube)

Who else has spent time at the prison?

Myra Hindley

Myra was infamous as one half of the couple who carried out the horrific Moors Murders.

Hindley went to HM Prison Holloway, while Ian Brady, her partner, went to HM Prison Durham.

Between 1963 and 1965, Hindley and Brady – who died in 2017 – killed five children.

Oscar Wilde

Holloway is remembered as a women’s prison, but it did once house male inmates, too.

And among the most famous was celebrated poet and writer Oscar Wilde.

Wilde spent time at Holloway on charges of sodomy and gross indecency before and during his trial.

Later, they moved him to London’s Newgate Prison, and then Pentonville Prison, in the north of the capital.

Authorities locked suffragette Emmeline Pankhurst away (Credit: BBC Teach / YouTube)

Emmeline Pankhurst

Emmeline Pankhurst is the hero suffragette who led a 40-year campaign to get women full voting equality with men.

She was a militant campaigner and her run-ins with the authorities of the time unfortunately earned her time behind bars at Holloway.

