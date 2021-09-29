Hollington Drive viewers may well recognise the actress who plays Eva in the new ITV1 thriller.

Although she is still a young child, Amelie Bea Smith is already famous in her own right.

So what has she been in before, and how old is she?

Here’s everything you need to know!

Peter McDonald as David and Amelie Bea Smith as Eva in Hollington Drive

Who plays Eva in Hollington Drive?

Amelie Bea Smith plays Eva in Hollington Drive.

And her character is at the centre of the drama.

Eva is the daughter of Helen, played by Rachael Stirling, and niece of Anna Maxwell Martin‘s character Theresa.

Sisters Helen and Theresa appear close and their families enjoy spending time together – until a catastrophe questions everything they thought they knew.

When Theresa’s 10-year-old son, Ben, goes to play in the park with his cousin Eva, something happens that changes their lives forever…

Who is Amelie Bea Smith?

Amelie Bea Smith plays Helen and David’s daughter Eva in Hollington Drive.

Soap fans will recognise the actress from her role as Daisy in EastEnders from 2018 to 2019.

Daisy was a five-year-old girl who was fostered by Mariam and Arshad Ahmed, until she was later adopted by Ashley and Dan.

While being watched by her foster cousin Masood Ahmed, Daisy went missing but was found by Ian Beale.

She went on to play Flora in scary Netflix series The Haunting of Bly Manor in 2020.

Fraser Holmes as Ben and Amelie Bea Smith as Eva in Hollington Drive

Amelie Bea Smith is the voice of Peppa Pig!

Last year, in 2020, Amelie Bea Smith was confirmed to be the new voice of animated character Peppa Pig.

Talking to Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby on This Morning about winning the role, Amelie said: “I don’t know how many other people were up for it.

“I think I would have been more nervous if I’d known.”

Amelie replaced Harley Bird, who had voiced Peppa Pig for 13 years!

Not bad for someone who hasn’t even hit her teens yet!

Amelie Bea Smith net worth

According to the founder of Candid Publicity, Amelie is well on her way to being a millionaire…

After taking over the role of Peppa Pig, it was reported that Amelie could make “£1 million in year”.

Candid Publicity told Metro.co.uk that Amelie is now part of a global brand, meaning she will profit from how huge Peppa Pig has become.

They said: “With how much of a juggernaut Peppa Pig is, I can definitely see Amelie making at least a million within the next year or so.

“The brand shows no signs of slowing down and, provided she’s got a good deal, she’ll be making millions for years to come!”

Eva, played by Amelie Bea Smith, and mum Helen (Rachael Stirling) in Hollington Drive

How old is Amelie Bea Smith, who plays Eva in Hollington Drive?

Amelie Bea Smith is just 10 years old at the moment.

The British actress was born in 2011.

Hollington Drive starts on Wednesday September 29 2021 at 9pm on ITV1.

